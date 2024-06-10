What did Jon Cryer say about Andrew McCarthy? 'Pretty In Pink' actor clarifies his remark about former co-star

Jon Cryer clarified his remarks about his Pretty in Pink co-star Andrew McCarthy made during a panel discussion. On Sunday, June 9, 2024, Cryer took to his X account to set the record straight about his feelings for fellow Brat, stating McCarthy was a "prince" and that they both were "too young to understand each other."

Jon Cryer's X post (Image via X/ @MrJonCryer)

Jon's post comes in response to rumors of a feud with Andrew that began after he stated the latter was a "d*ck." During a Q&A session for McCarthy's BRATS, a documentary about a group of actors branded the "Brat Pack" of Hollywood at the Tribeca Film Festival that premiered on June 7, Cryer remarked-

"When we made Pretty in Pink, we didn’t get along because he was a d*ck."

For the uninitiated, "Brat Pack" is a nickname given to several young actors in the 1980s who appeared in coming-of-age teen-oriented movies like Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and St. Elmo's

The term was first used in a 1985 New York magazine article, Fire. The actors include Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and Demi Moore.

"I'd projected all this stuff on him at the time"- Jon Cryer about Andrew McCarthy

BRATS is a documentary directed by Andrew McCarthy and premiered on June 7 at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. During a Q&A panel for the movie, Jon Cryer confessed that he did not get along with his fellow brat, Andrew, while working on the sets of the 1986 film Pretty in Pink along with Molly Ringwald because he was a "d*ck."

Cryer played Duckie, Ringwald's character Andie's best friend, in the film. McCarthy played Blane, a rich playboy who vied for Andie's feelings along with Duckie.

Per Entertainment Weekly, upon hearing the 59-year-old's remark during the Q&A session, McCarthy conceded it was true. Demi Moore, who was also present, immediately disagreed with Cryer, to which the latter replied-

"Well he wasn’t a d*ck to you."

As the news of the discussion spread and reports of friction between the pair made headlines, Jon Cryer was quick to squash the rumors in his X post.

McCarthy, for his part, revealed to the crowd that he apologized to Cryer during a 2012 encounter backstage on sets of ABC's The View. Talking about the time, he revealed it was meaningful for both of them, stating-

"It was lovely because it was like within a moment, it was just so clear that we were teenagers and that does not, that in no way defines who we are now. It was just so lovely. It was immediately warm."

During a February 2024 appearance on The View, Jon Cryer admitted he "did not get along" with his Pretty in Pink fellow lead, adding that they reconciled backstage on the sets of the talk show. Talking about their dynamic, he explained:

"I realize now, he wrote a terrific memoir called Brat, he was already struggling with alcoholism back when we were shooting that movie. I'd projected all this stuff on him at the time, I thought he's this sullen guy that doesn't want to talk to me."

He added,

"I found out later he was going through some tough stuff. That was such a lesson for me, it's all about projection. You never know."

BRATS will be available to stream on Hulu beginning June 13.

