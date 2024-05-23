Andrew McCarthy's Brats: Release date, where to watch, and everything we know so far

Director and writer Andrew McCarthy is coming out with a documentary called Brats. A group of gifted young actors known as "The Brat Pack" gained popularity in the 1980s by appearing in well-known coming-of-age films. Brats documentary delves into their story and is set to release on Thursday, June 13, 2024, on Hulu.

McCarthy contacts past co-stars in the teaser that debuted on YouTube on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, via Abc News. The teaser shows Emilio Estevez saying that he's willing to play but for a long time he was against the Brat Pack, telling McCarthy:

"It was time that we clear the air on a couple of things."

They acknowledge that for many years, they detested the Brat Pack moniker. In addition to delving deeply into the influence it had on their lives, Rob Lowe portrays business as it is in the modern era.

He not only labels this partnership as a disaster but also admits that they have all had long-standing resentment toward one another. Demi Moore doesn't feel any better about it either as they sit and discuss their Brat Pack notoriety.

Where to watch the Brats?

Brats, the feature-length ''The Brat Pack'' documentary helmed by Andrew McCarthy, will debut on Hulu on Thursday, June 13. This was revealed on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024, by ABC News Studios, Neon, and Network Entertainment.

Brats is a documentary that explores the legendary films of the 1980s that inspired a generation and the narrative that emerged when their youthful stars were dubbed ''The Brat Pack". It will debut on Disney+ later on, following its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

About the Brat Pack

A group of performers known as the "Brat Pack" co-starred in several coming-of-age movies in the 1980s. Although some fans eventually grew to appreciate the moniker, it was initially not appreciated.

Different people are thought to have been part of the Brat Pack, but generally speaking, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy were involved.

Although the ''Brat Pack'' group never starred in a single movie together, these actors appeared in some combinations over the decade. Two iconic Brat Pack movies include St. Elmo's Fire (1985) and The Breakfast Club (1985).

What is the Brats documentary about?

A still from the trailer (Screengrab Brats Trailer via YouTube/@abcnews)

A documentary on the performers who were labeled as "Brat Pack" in the 1980s is produced by one of the group's members, Andrew McCarthy, the director and writer of Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire. He also wrote and directed the upcoming documentary.

Rob Lowe and Demi Moore, two other Brat packers that McCarthy hadn't seen in years, were reunited with him for the documentary. It is described as a "potent mix of Hollywood fascination, movie history, and deeply personal revelations."

The "Brat Pack" nickname created a frenzy and impacted members both personally and professionally, as revealed in Brats. The press release describes it as an "entertaining, intimate and evocative film." Andrew McCarthy also commented:

"The Brat Pack has cast a long shadow over my life and career. I wanted to know how my fellow Brat Pack members were doing after all these years. It surprised and freed me, from what I discovered.''

It also states that the program will examine "the iconic films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and the narrative that took hold when their young stars were branded together.

The movies, The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo's Fire, which tapped into teenage angst and connected with young audiences in a way that had never been done before, will also be examined as part of the cultural phenomenon.