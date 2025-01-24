What is Piriformis Syndrome? Meaning explored as Andie MacDowell opens up about health struggles

Andie MacDowell recently opened up about her health problems after being diagnosed with piriformis syndrome when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 22, 2025.

The 66-year-old Groundhog Day actress, who is also the mother of actress Margaret Qualley, explained how she thought she would need a hip replacement after suffering from piriformis syndrome.

“I have piriformis syndrome. It’s a muscle that’s, kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve and it was shooting down my leg. I thought I was gonna have to have hip replacement. Thank God my hips are fine," Andie MacDowell said during the interview.

Trending

According to the Cleveland Clinic, piriformis syndrome occurs when the piriformis muscle compresses sciatic nerves, resulting in inflammation and pain in the hip, upper leg, and butt regions.

The piriformis is a muscle that runs from the lower spine to the butt, as per the website. Meanwhile, sciatic nerves (the longest and largest nerves in the body) run under the piriformis, extending from the spinal cord to the feet.

Piriformis syndrome is reportedly uncommon and accounts for only 0.3% to 6% of lower back pain. Its symptoms include pain, numbness, and burning sensation in the hip, upper leg, or butt. It can be treated through a combination of rest, physical therapy, steroid injections, and exercises depending on the severity of the condition.

Expand Tweet

Andie MacDowell exacerbated her condition by working on the Peloton like a "crazy person"

Andie MacDowell admitted her love for working out during her recent interview with Drew Barrymore, talking about her fondness for the Peloton. However, the actress explained the side effects of overworking herself on the equipment, which reportedly exacerbated her piriformis syndrome, making her feel like she was "literally falling apart."

“What happened when I was working last season as I did the Peloton like a crazy person and it’s not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip, and I didn’t realize what was, I thought I was literally falling apart like I was gonna have to get new pieces,” she said.

According to The New York Post, Andie MacDowell also said that she was able to receive her diagnosis before her condition worsened. She added that she did not need surgery, instead, she resorted to treating the syndrome with a workout regime and PT to prevent flare-ups. MacDowell dubbed her recovery a "miracle," adding that while her knees have aged, they're still good.

She also spoke about her daughter, Margaret Qualley, saying the 30-year-old Substance actress told her mother to enjoy her life after her three children left home. MacDowell shares her daughters, Margaret and Rainey, and son, Justin, with her ex-husband Paul Qualley.

"Once my kids left, I felt this huge void in my life because they were so important to me. Margaret was really telling me I was supposed to be having the time of my life, but I wasn't," Andie MacDowell said.

Andie MacDowell added that her move from Los Angeles to South Carolina helped her slow down and enjoy herself. She explained that she lived in a community of people close to her age which allowed her to socialize more, leaving her "happier now than I have been in a long time."

Andie MacDowell and Drew Barrymore had previously worked together in the 1994 Western/action movie Bad Girls. According to IMDb, MacDowell is currently starring in Hallmark's fantasy drama series, The Way Home, with the show's third season currently on air.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out Apple TV+'s cutest new show HERE