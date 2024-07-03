What is Robert Towne's net worth? Fortune explored as Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘Chinatown' passes away at 89

Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the 1974 classic Chinatown, died on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by his publicist, Carri McClure, who added that he passed away in his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family.

Known for his writing prowess, the screenwriter has worked on films and shows such as The Man from U.N.C.L.E., The Last Detail, Tequila Sunrise, and Days of Thunder. His work has earned him several awards, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe.

In his book Fifty Filmmakers (2008), author Andrew Rausch described Towne as the "most gifted scribe," stating:

"There is a strong case to be made that Robert Towne is the most gifted scribe ever to write for film. There can be little doubt that he is one of the finest ever."

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robert Towne boasts a fortune of an estimated $40 million as of July 2, 2024.

Robert Towne was honored with the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement by the Writers Guild of America in 1997

Born Robert Bertram Schwartz, Towne was a Los Angeles native who initially sought work as a writer and actor. He took acting classes under actor Jeff Corey. His classmates included the iconic Jack Nicholson, with whom he shared an apartment and would later collaborate.

Towne acted in Roger Corman-financed films (Corman is known for giving work to unknown yet talented people) such as Last Woman on Earth and Creature from the Haunted Sea.

He soon began writing for TV programs such as The Lloyd Bridges Show, Breaking Point, and The Outer Limits and low-budget Corman films like The Tomb of Ligeia and A Time for Killing. While Robert Towne eventually took his name off the credits for the latter film, his work on its script was admired by Warren Beatty.

Beatty would hire him as a "script doctor" to help on Bonnie and Clyde. The film turned into a huge success, and Towne became known in the industry for his writing. He worked on (sometimes uncredited at his own request) scripts like The Godfather, Cisco Pike, Villa Rides, and The Parallax View.

He would earn acclaim for his film scripts for The Last Detail, Chinatown, and Shampoo, all of which earned him an Academy Award nomination (winning for Chinatown). In a 1998 essay for SF Weekly, Michael Sragow praised Robert Towne, calling him a "master of the American screenplay."

"He knows how to use sly indirection, canny repetition, unexpected counterpoint, and a unique poetic vulgarity to stretch a scene or an entire script to its utmost emotional capacity. He’s also a lush visual artist with an eye for the kind of images that go to the left and right sides of the brain simultaneously," Sragow stated.

Owing to conflicts with directors and production houses, Robert Towne turned to directing, working on films such as Personal Best, Tequila Sunset, and Without Limits.

Robert Towne has collaborated with industry big names like Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, and Tom Cruise. His work has earned him a lifetime achievement award from the Writers Guild of America in 1997 (the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement).

Most of Towne's work was based in Los Angeles, a city that fascinated him. While talking to Foster's Daily Democrat in 2006 about his film Ask the Dust, he explained:

"It's a city that's so illusory. It's the westernmost west of America. It's a sort of place of last resort. It's a place where, in a word, people go to make their dreams come true. And they're forever disappointed."

In 1982, Robert bought a mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles for $2.5 million. He has since listed the home for sale over the years for $10 million to $14 million. Per Celebrity Net Worth, it has not found a buyer as of writing this article.

Robert Towne was married to actress Julie Payne from 1977 to 1982. They share a daughter, Katharine. He later married Luisa Gaule in 1984, and the two share a daughter, Chiara.

Towne is survived by his daughters.

