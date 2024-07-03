What is the Spirit of Service Awards? Chris Evans to receive the honor for his civic-engagement platform 'A Starting Point'

Chris Evans will be awarded the Spirit of Service Award for his work in co-founding the civic engagement platform, A Starting Point, which he began with Mark Kassen and Joe Kiani. The award ceremony will take place on September 11, 2024, at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

As per the Spirit of Service Awards website, the award is mostly given to leaders to “recognise and celebrate public sector initiatives that drive positive change for the Australian community.” The website states:

“Through these awards, we highlight these outstanding efforts, share the learnings from major initiatives with the wider public sector, and help raise the profile of nominating agencies.”

Trending

As per the organization, the annual event is designed to honour “outstanding career federal employees for their achievements and contributions to the public good.” Furthermore, the award also pays tribute to those individuals who are not a part of the government, and have yet to give their contribution for “better government and a stronger democracy.”

Chris Evans’ foundation, A Starting Point, was established in 2020, as a video-only module that works for civic engagement. It aims to connect the masses with their elected officials. The foundation allows Senators, Members of Congress, Governors, Mayors, and even State Representatives to interact with Americans to present their views on various issues.

Apart from Chris Evans, Jeff Bezos, Judy Woodruff, Michael Bloomberg have also received the Spirit of Service Award

Chris Evans' efforts in working for society by helping them understand the viewpoint of their political leaders is finally being recognized, as the actor is being awarded the Spirit of Service Award on September 11, 2024.

The award has also been previously given to many people like the former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and even to the Ford Foundation’s Darren Walker.

Chris Evans’ A Starting Point focuses on the leaders' viewpoints on various issues, as they get a chance to interact with the public. In the last week, the organization has focused on many issues like the extreme heat, Washington DC becoming a state, and Presidents getting immunity from criminal prosecution, amongst other topics.

Chris Evans has also been extremely passionate about this project. Speaking to People Magazine on August 6, 2020, and said:

“There’s a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name... I played a certain character, as Captain America, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country.”

While Chris Evans has not yet spoken up about receiving the prestigious award, social media users were left ecstatic and excited for the actor, as his efforts for the public of the country are being recognized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback