When was Jamie Foxx hospitalized? Actor shares new details about his mystery medical emergency

American actor Jamie Foxx recently shared details about his mystery medical emergency in a clip that was released online on July 1. In the viral clip that was uploaded by The Art of the Dialogue on X, Foxx was seen talking to a group of people as he shed light on his illness due to which he was hospitalized on April 11, 2023.

While talking to the group, Jamie Foxx revealed that it all started with a headache, after which he asked a friend for an Advil. He then stated that he was "gone for 20 days" and had no recollection of what had happened to him.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Miami Vice actor Jamie Foxx opened up about his 2023 medical emergency

In the video shared online on July 1, actor and singer Jamie Foxx was seen addressing a group of people outside a café in Phoenix, and talking about his hospitalization from last year. In the clip, he revealed that he initially had a "bad headache" and asked a friend for an Advil. He then snapped his fingers and added:

"I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything."

Foxx then pointed to his head and said that doctors told him "something’s going on up there." He then pointed at the individual filming the conversation and said:

"I won't say it on camera."

The actor was in Atlanta when the incident took place, and it was his sister and daughter who took him to the first doctor in 2023. A day after his hospitalization, on April 12, 2023, Jamie's older daughter Corinne Foxx shared a statement via her Instagram story and announced that the actor had to be hospitalized due to a health complication. Corinne further added that her dad was already getting the necessary treatment and was on the way to recovery.

"We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," she said.

About three weeks later, Jamie took to social media and posted a message that read:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Jamie Foxx expressed gratitude to fans and family. (Image via Instagram/@iamjamiefoxx)

Jamie shared a video online after his hospitalization

Jamie Foxx shared a clip online on June 22, 2023, and mentioned that he went through a "hellish" experience. He said that while he was aware that his fans were waiting for updates on his condition, he only wanted them to see him laughing, being in films and shows, and not with tubes attached to him.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through," he said.

He further thanked his sister, daughter Corrine, God, and all the medical professionals who helped him recover. Foxx also expressed his gratitude to his friends and inner circle for not revealing details about his condition.

During the African American Film Critics Association’s Special Achievement Awards luncheon, which took place earlier this year, Jamie Foxx teased the idea of sharing information on his medical emergency through a filmed special.

"I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the standup sort of roots," he said.

The actor is set to star in Back In Action, an action-comedy movie directed by Seth Gordon. The movie also stars other popular personalities including Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback