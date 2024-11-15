Who is Gary Sinise's wife? Forrest Gump star reveals he stopped acting due to son and wife's cancer diagnosis

Gary Sinise has broken his silence about stepping away from his successful acting career amid his family tragedy. In a new interview with Fox News Digital, published on Thursday, November 14, 2024, the Forrest Gump star revealed the reason why he left Los Angeles in 2021 and settled in Nashville with his family. He said:

"We were in a cancer fight during that time. The last acting I did was in 2019 and I kind of had to stop because traveling away from the family for long periods of time wasn't possible with what we were going through."

Sinise shared the family tragedy that forced him to leave Hollywood, saying that it is necessary to care for his family. The Forrest Gump actor added:

"My wife had been diagnosed with breast cancer. My son was diagnosed with this very rare cancer... within two months of each other."

Gary Sinise is married to former American actress Moira Harris. She can be seen in films like Of Mice and Men, The Fantasist, Breakdown, the cult classic Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, and The Equalizer TV series.

Harris was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and a few months later, doctors also diagnosed their son, McCanna Anthony "Mac" Sinise with a rare form of cancer. But while Sinise's wife went into remission and is thankfully now free of cancer, their son passed away after years of cancer battle in January this year.

On top of his family's cancer fight, Gary Sinise added that he had other things to deal with at the time. He told Fox News that his father "just had a stroke," and his mother was alone in taking care of him at the time. He added:

"I kind of had my hands full."

Gary Sinise shares his and Moira Harris' son Mac's "especially difficult" cancer fight before he died

Gary Sinise's son, Mac, was diagnosed with a "very rare cancer" in August 2018, a news that came just months after the doctors said that Harris had breast cancer. In his recent Fox News interview, Gary Sinise recalled his son's arduous cancer battle. He said:

"The cancer fight for Mac was especially difficult because he was fighting this cancer with no cure."

Mac was diagnosed with Chordoma, where the cancer forms either on the base of a person's skull or in the spine. Sinise further said about caring for his son:

"Trying to find drugs and doctors or anybody that could do anything for him was like a full-time job. Plus, he became more and more disabled by the cancer as time went on. He needed more and more care."

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old Mac passed away after years of battling cancer. Gary Sinise shared the news of his son's death on his Instagram on February 28, as well as on the Gary Sinise Foundation's website, that Mac died on January 5.

That said, in his Fox News interview, the actor said that his son was "happy at the end of his life." He also released his son's album Resurrection & Revival: Part 2 on November 10, which was something that Mac had "set out to do"—make a full album out of all the music he had recorded.

