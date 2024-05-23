Who did Glen Powell play in Spy Kids 3-D? Top Gun star reminisces about filming one of his early roles in 2003

Glen Powell, who made a cameo as the Long-Fingered Boy in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, recently opened up on the time he was filming for the project. The action comedy was the third entry in the Spy Kids film series and turned out to be successful at the box office.

The 35-year-old appeared for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 22, 2024, saying that he will always remember the time spent on the set of the 2003 film. Powell revealed that he was only 13 years old at the time and added—

"I shot my part, and then I hung out behind the camera. The entire crew had the most interesting jobs on the planet. You had endless friends on set. And Spy Kids 3-D was arguably our Dune."

Glen Powell was a child when he joined Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over

Glen Powell's character in the third Spy Kids film was a host and referee of the RoboCon in the Arena of Misfortune. Notably, the character's name was initially not revealed until people started calling him the Long-Fingered Boy. The reason behind the same remains a mystery until today.

The brief role helped Powell to get recognized in the film industry and he soon started to grab more roles. In a recent conversation with IndieWire, director Robert Rodriguez revealed how the Scream Queens star was cast in the film.

Rodriguez was searching for local artists while casting for Spy Kids 3 was in progress. He recalled that he was "surprised" to see Glen Powell after choosing a group of people based in Los Angeles and added:

"So you're just trying to find someone locally that won't get nervous, that'll give a performance that kind of measures up to the other actors. He walks in with a stature and his confidence and just nails it."

Robert disclosed that he was very impressed by Powell and when he asked Glen about his plans, the latter revealed that he wanted to be an actor. Robert said that it was something unique that he heard from a person who has been residing in Austin for a long time.

Glen Powell talked about his interests and other things

Glen Powell also addressed Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, saying that this film developed his interest in working on other big projects. He even disclosed that he went to watch films after he joined a movie camp and started discussing a film after completing it with the rest of the campers.

He was also a part of a series titled Endurance 2, where he could not stay longer than the premiere episode and he recalled the same by calling it an embarrassment to a "freshman in high school." He continued—

"Not only are you the runt of the grade, but you just failed on a strength performance thing in front of the world, and the amount of sh*t that I got was extraordinary."

The latest entry in the franchise, titled Spy Kids: Armageddon, was released directly via Netflix in September last year. The film received a mixed reaction from critics.