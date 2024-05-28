Who is Tessa Farrell? Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée breaks down in tears in Instagram video as she says "you shot the wrong guy"

Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell uploaded a video on Instagram on May 28, 2024, talking about Wactor's death. Farrell could be seen crying in the video, and saying,

"If the person who did this, if you're watching, I'm sorry, but you shot the wrong guy. You can get a real job. I know the job market's hard but we're all in it together. You don't have to steal - especially take a life over it."

The General Hospital actor was allegedly shot dead on Saturday, May 25, 2024, in LA, after a confrontation took place between him and a group of masked thieves. In the Instagram video, Farrell is seen telling people to be less mean to each other, to avoid such traumatic incidents.

Tessa Farrell, born in Arizona, is an actress who was raised by her mum and stepfather. Shortly after doing her BA in Radio-TV-Film with honors from the University of Texas, Tessa was seen on multiple magazine covers. She soon started acting in several movies and did several advertisement shoots as well.

Johnny Wactor's ex-fiancée Tessa Farrell uploaded a recent Instagram post asking for better laws in California to stop crime

Tessa Farrell, who had also been Johnny Wactor's former fianceé, recently took to Instagram after Wactor was allegedly shot dead on Saturday. She was seen asking people to reach out to the cops if they had any clue about the perpetrators. She further put up a GoFundMe link on the post caption to extend support to the late actor's family.

Tessa Farrell is an actress who was seen in several movies like The First Born, Diamond, and The Madness Within. According to IMDB, Farrell also does advertisement shootings, in her free time. She had done commercials for brands like Dish Network, Nike, Apple, and Dodge. As per her IMDb page, the actress had previously faced several instances of s*xual harassment by producers and managers.

This reportedly prompted her to shift from auditioning to screenwriting. She soon became a screenwriter and was working to adapt Paralyzed But Not Powerless for the movies. She was also seen in the 2023 series Barbee Rehab.

In the recent Instagram video that she uploaded, Tessa was seen slamming the "criminals" who had allegedly killed her former fiancé. Farrell said that it was time the people supported each other. She continued,

"Human life is disregarded too easy guys. We gotta makensome changes as a community. We gotta support each other and come together. May be that's what Johnny's gift is for all of us."

Several people have commented on the post that Tessa Farrell uploaded, talking about Wactor's death. They expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones. A few of them even commented agreeing to Farrell's call for changes in the legal system.

In the video, Farrell added that it was unfair that these "criminals" are still on the streets. She urged the community to assist in finding the people responsible for Wactor's tragic demise. In the video, Tessa Farrell also spoke about her relationship with Johnny. Farrell revealed that she met him back in 2013, and became friends before getting into a relationship. She mentioned in the emotional post,

"It was really fiery, like too fiery. We brought out the best in each other and then also the darkest parts of each other. Our lives were both forever changed."

She added that she had not seen the actor since the last few years after their split. According to Tessa, they were better as friends than as romantic partners. Tessa Farrell further described Wactor as someone who was extremely selfless and was a loved person. She continued by stating that the General Hospital actor will always be an important part of her life.

Johnny Wactor was reportedly shot by a group of masked thieves trying to steal his car parts

37-year-old Johnny Wactor recently died after allegedly being shot in what authorities termed a "theft gone wrong." According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Wactor found three thieves reportedly trying to steal parts of his car. David Shaul, Wactor's talent agent stated to CNN and said,

"Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be."

Several celebrities including Sofia Mattsson expressed condolences and paid tribute to the late actor. Mattsson played the role of Wactor's wife in General Hospital.

Johnny Wactor has been seen in several movies over the years, including Supercell, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, Anything For You, Abby, and A Most Suitable Applicant, to name a few.