Who is Terrence Howard married to? Actor's relationship timeline with fiancée explored

Actor Terrence Howard has been making the headlines since his explosive three-hour-long interview on The Joe Rogan Experience. Howard is currently not officially married to anyone, but he is engaged to one of his ex-wives, Miranda Pak.

Howard married model Miranda Pak in late 2013, amid legal disputes with his second wife, Michelle Ghent. The two divorced in 2015, but once again got engaged to remarry in 2018.

Terence Howard has been married four times to three women. The Empire actor got hitched to Lori McCommas for the first time in 1993. The couple divorced in 2001 but they remarried in 2005. They divorced once more in 2007. McCommas and Howard have two daughters and one son together.

Howard married for the third time to Michelle Ghent in 2010. The two officially divorced in 2013, although the decision was overturned in 2015, while the actor was already married for the fourth time to Miranda Pak. Ghent and Howard have no children together.

Howard was last married to Miranda Pak, with whom he has two children, Qirin Love and Hero.

Terrence Howard's relationship timeline with Mira Pak explored

Terrence Howard tied the knot with Miranda Pak in 2013, after his marriage with his second wife, Michelle Ghent, came to an end. Born in Canada, Miranda began modeling at an early age. She also owns a restaurant, Shabu Shabu, in California.

Howard first met Pak at a Los Angeles restaurant, when she was reportedly having lunch with a former boss, as per Tuko. Howard was supposedly interested in her since then and said:

"I don't know if she's your wife or girlfriend, but she's absolutely stunning." (via Tuko)

The two reportedly began dating a few months later and Howard eventually proposed to Miranda in the same year. The two got married at a private ceremony in Canada in October 2013.

Pak and Howard divorced each other in July 2015, while the reasons for their separation remained unknown. The two also welcomed their first child in May 2015, two months before their divorce. Their first son was named Quirin Love Howard.

Despite their divorce, Terrence Howard and Mira Pak appeared in the 2015 Emmy Awards together. In 2016, the former couple welcomed their second child, Hero Howard.

In 2018, the couple got engaged once again as Howard took to Instagram to share the happy news. He posted photos of the engagement ring, alongside images of him posing the big question to Pak at the Crustacean Beverly Hill restaurant.

Terrence Howard's post also included a short video where the actor delivered a toast in honor of his fiance. He said:

"We have an idea of how long we think life is, but we do know how short it can be," he said. "It took me 45 years to find you. It took me 45 years to find you. But now that I have you in my 50th year, I will spend the rest of eternity at your side. And I pray that everybody finds that one that will complete them for all eternity because it means everything. I love you."

Miranda Pak appeared to return his love in the same video clip, as she said "I love you too, baby" following his elaborate speech.

Apart from his children with Miranda, Howard also has three children from his first marriage with Lori McCommas. He shares two daughters, Heaven and Aubrey, and one son, Hunter, with McCommas.

Terrence Howard recalled an incident with Robert Downey Jr. in his recent interview with Joe Rogan

In his recent interview on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Terrence Howard spoke about a supposed betrayal from actor Robert Downey Jr. The two worked together for the MCU movie Iron Man, where Terrence played the character James Rhodes aka War Machine.

Expand Tweet

As per Terrence, when he found out that he had been replaced by Don Cheadle in the Iron Man sequel, he called RDJ "27 times." The actor also claimed he helped Downey Jr get the role of Iron Man and wanted the same help from him. He said:

"I called him 27 times and I left a message. I’m calling his assistant. I’m like, 'I need the help I gave you.' I didn’t hear from him until 3 years later, when I bumped into him at Brian Grazer’s wedding."

Moreover, Terrence said that Downey Jr. did not seem to apologize for his alleged actions, as felt "everything worked out" for Terrence Howard. The actor recalled:

"But at that time I’d had Empire or whatever and I came back he was like, 'Oh but everything worked out for you.' That broke me a little bit."

Terrence Howard played the lead role of Lucious Lyon in the television series Empire which ran between 2015 to 2020.