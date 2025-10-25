Who won The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping fan casting contest? Details explored

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has named its newest cast member. Lionsgate and the franchise announced the winner of their fan casting contest, which will see one fan become part of the upcoming movie. They made the official announcement in an Instagram video on Friday, October 24.Digital creator Devon Singletary has been chosen to appear in the sixth installment of The Hunger Games series. His reaction to being selected as a cast member in the movie was captured on video, alongside the announcement of the character he's going to play. He said in the video:&quot;I'm blown away. I'm really just speechless.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCast members McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada, and Whitney Peak also popped in the video and shared with Singletary that he's going to play Blair's character in Sunrise on the Reaping. Zada, who will play the young Haymitch Abernathy in the prequel, also remarked that he and Devon Singletary will be &quot;best friends&quot; in the movie.Singletary's casting news came months after the movie's official X account made an &quot;open casting call&quot; on X in May 2025, saying that &quot;one lucky fan will be selected for a role&quot; in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Fans were asked to act out a scene, perform a song, or do anything new that would surprise the team as part of the audition.Anyone, even those without previous acting experience, was invited to audition. And per Whitney Peak, who is going to play Lenore Dove Baird in the film, they found Singletary's audition video &quot;mind-blowing.&quot;Filming has started for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping's fan cast, Devon SingletaryDevon Singletary is the newest cast member of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. He's from Jacksonville, Florida, and he describes himself, per his Instagram profile, as a filmmaker and an actor. Besides the three actors who congratulated him on the announcement video on Instagram, he will star alongside Ralph Fiennes, Jesse Plemons, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, and more.Devon Singletary is Blair in ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ (Image via @_devonsingletary_/Instagram)Production started shooting over the summer, with filming reportedly going to be in Spain and Germany, per IMDb. And based on the Devon Singetary's announcement video on October 24, he has also started filming his scenes for the film. The footage featured him talking to the camera, saying that it's his first official day of shooting, before he's seen arriving in front of his trailer.He expressed his excitement about being on set, saying there is &quot;super exciting stuff.&quot; Singletary also shared that he loved The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping book, and he considers being selected to be part of the movie adaptation a &quot;great honor.&quot;While it's a mystery which parts of the book will make it into the movie, it's expected to include banters between the three friends: Blair, Haymitch Abernathy, and Burdock Everdeen, Katniss' father. Burdock will be played by Scottish actor Scot Greenan, who made his film debut as a young boy soldier in Macbeth.The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in movie theaters on November 20, 2026.