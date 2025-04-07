"He would’ve been perfect for the show!": Internet reacts to Woody Harrelson explaining why he turned down White Lotus Season 3 role

Woody Harrelson revealed why he turned down a key role in The White Lotus season 3. The actor was signed to play Frank in the show, the role that was eventually given to Sam Rockwell, according to a Forbes article dated April 6. After turning down the role, speculations came out that Harrelson's reason was because producer David Bernad insisted that all the cast members be paid the same salary.

However, Woody Harrelson clarified via his representative to The Daily Beast on April 4, 2025, that it was "not about money." It turned out that the real reason he quit the show was because of a scheduling conflict. In a statement from the actor, which his representative shared with The Daily Beast, he said:

"I was set to do White Lotus and very excited. Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted, and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

Meanwhile, fans online shared various reactions upon learning that Woody Harrelson was supposed to be on the show before the scheduling conflict that forced him to quit.

One netizen shared their disappointment because they think the actor would have been "perfect" in the show.

"No way, he would've been perfect for the show! Missed opportunity," an X user commented.

More fans expressed their disappointment about the news, although one user pointed out that production could always add him to The White Lotus cast next season.

"Kinda sucks cause I'm sure he would've killed it and probably been nominated for an Emmy. Oh well," an X user said.

"WE LOST SO BAD," another user on X commented.

"Okay so bring him back next season," an X user said.

Some fans, however, respected his decision to prioritize having quality time with his family over a TV show.

"Skipped a role like that for memories that last forever. Respect," a user on X commented.

"That's an interesting anecdote, Woody Harrelson's decision to prioritize a family vacation over a role in *The White Lotus* Season 3 highlights the importance of work-life balance, even for A-list actors," another X user said.

More about Woody Harrelson's The White Lotus season 3 role before he quit the project

Before he quit from The White Lotus season 3, Woody Harrelson was slated to play Rick Hatchett, which eventually went to Walton Goggins, per The Hollywood Reporter in an April 2, 2025 article, citing two sources. However, according to The Daily Beast on April 4, Harrelson ultimately signed to play Rick's old friend, Frank, before he eventually had to leave the project.

In the series, Frank is a mysterious character, who was previously an alcoholic. While his role in the series is short, he shares a monologue that makes his character memorable for fans. The role was eventually played by Sam Rockwell, and the man he replaced, Harrelson, only had good things to say about his performance. In his statement to The Daily Beast, Woody Harrelson said:

"Things must be meant to be though, because I couldn’t have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is killing it."

Harrelson and Rockwell previously shared the screen in the Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The White Lotus season 3 is now streaming on Max.

