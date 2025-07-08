“Why do American celebrities live inside bushes” — Internet reacts to the aerial view of Will Smith’s 150-acre California estate

On Monday, July 7, the Daily Mail shared some exclusive aerial pictures of Will Smith's private estate in California, which reportedly stretched across an area of 150 acres and had its own zip code. Subsequently, these pictures made their way to social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, where they went viral.

According to a New York Post article published July 7, Will Smith's California home was featured on the cover of a 2011 Architectural Digest, which praised the mansion for its worldly architectural inspirations and bespoke design. Smith and his wife, Jada, had reportedly commissioned the architect of Gene Hackman's Santa Fe home, Stephen Samuelson, to build their home, spanning 25,000 square feet.

Their secluded property is reportedly filled with resort-like amenities, in addition to a lakeside gazebo, a basketball court with built-in seating, and a vast parking space. The house itself has nine bedrooms as well as a separate cinema wing, a projection booth, a meditation room, and a recording studio.

Many netizens wondered about the Men In Black actor's choice of residence, which was away from cities. They noted that this was a trend followed by many notable American celebrities.

"Why do American celebrities live inside bushes instead of a developed city," one X user commented.

Some questioned what Will Smith could possibly do with all the space an estate that large provided. Others commented on how he became the "prince" of a zip code of his own, referring to Smith's breakout role in the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

"But, why? He does not have any friends. What does he need with that much house?" pointed out an X user.

"What is he using all that space for," questioned another.

"Bro gave up on Bel Air and became the prince of his own zip code," commented a third one.

Meanwhile, others joked about the Suicide Squad actor's house being a whole country of its own that needed to be accessed with a passport.

"That's not a house, that's a whole country with WiFi," a user commented.

"you need a passport to enter his backyard," commented another one.

"That's years of hard work," posted another netizen.

Will Smith addressed the 2022 Oscar incident in a BBC Radio interview

The viral tweet about Will Smith's California estate comes nearly a month after the 56-year-old addressed his infamous 2022 Oscars incident on the BBC Radio show 1xtra.

Smith told host Remi Burgz that he was in "deep reflection" in the years that followed the incident, where he slapped Oscar host Chris Rock, who joked about Jada's shaved head.

"After the Oscars I, like, shut it down for a minute and, like, really went into the internal work and just taking a big, strong, honest look at myself... For the first time in my career, [I was] having to deal with a level of disapproval that I never had to experience," he said.

Will Smith went on to say that he had to work toward dissolving his addiction "to the approval of others," which turned out to be a "brutal" process.

Following Will Smith's viral slap on the 2022 Oscars stage, the actor was banned from the award ceremony for 10 years, BBC reported. He also resigned from the Oscars Academy.

