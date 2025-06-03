Did Jada Pinkett Smith testify in Diddy’s ongoing federal trial? Viral report debunked

Rumors suggesting Jada Pinkett Smith was called to testify in rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial have gone viral. It all began on Monday, June 2, 2025, when YouTube channel Breaking Now shared a clip claiming Smith took to the witness stand to detail the time Combs pressured her to sign a "mysterious loyalty agreement."

Per the clip, Jada reportedly recounted a "private meeting" with the rapper in 2004 to sign the legal document, which she described as "ominous." It went on to claim that when the actress tried to refuse to sign the contract, the rapper told her:

"You'll pay for this in the next life."

However, the clip was fictional, and Jada Pinkett Smith did not testify during the rapper's trial. The YouTube channel is known to share similar satirical stories. A disclaimer under the video noted:

"This content is entirely fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. There are no verified court documents or official sources confirming these claims."

It is worth noting that Inner City Press, named in the clip, is referencing the X account @innercitypress that is managed by journalist Matthew Russell Lee. Lee has been providing real-time transcripts of Diddy's trial. A quick search through @innercitypress' updates revealed Jada was not named during the proceedings.

Last December, rumors of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith being a part of Diddy's freak offs went viral

YouTube channel Breaking Now's clip alleged that Jada Pinkett Smith being called to testify during Diddy's trial was a "spontaneous decision" by the actress that even caught the prosecutors "off-guard." Per the clip, the 53-year-old actress detailed the alleged aforementioned meeting, claiming that the rapper asked her to sign a "loyalty agreement," which she described as a "mystical" cult-like contract.

In her faux testimony, Jada claimed it alluded to an "ancient covenant" with "ritual-like obligations" and wanted her to "surrender her essence to the legacy's greater purpose." It reportedly contained strict clauses about secrecy and severe consequences for disloyalty. At one point, the actress reportedly asked Diddy if the contract bound her even after death. Per the clip, the rapper told her:

"Now you're understanding."

Per the fictional testimony, when she declined to sign, Diddy threatened the actress with repercussions to her career and personal life. The video claimed Jada found the agreement "eerie," and the meeting left her feeling "nauseated."

This prompted her to observe others looking for any evidence that they underwent a similar experience. According to the satirical clip, she found several of her peers had vanished from the public eye, suggesting it was a much deeper conspiracy. It even suggested that the DA began investigating the matter with several celebrities coming forward after hearing Jada's testimony.

The fictional video built upon several viral conspiracies and rumors about Diddy since his arrest last September. Per his indictment, the rapper is charged with two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and a count of racketeering. Prosecutors claim he sexually and physically abused "women and others" for years. This included participating in freak-off parties.

Some of the rumors speculated on celebrities attending these parties. According to the Hindustan Times, this included Jada and Will Smith. It all began after a clip from Diddy's 2023 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live began circulating online.

During the episode, the host asked the rapper to comment on whether the couple once tried to invite his ex, Jennifer Lopez, for a threesome. Kimmel questioned:

"I saw a guy on the internet the other day who said he used to be your security guard, who said when you were dating J.Lo, Will Smith and Jada tried to pick her up on a threesome and you were going to beat up Will Smith. Is that true?"

While initially taken aback, Diddy brushed off the question and denied the claims.

In light of the I’ll Be Missing You hitmakers' arrest, netizens began speculating on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's association with the Bad Boy Records founder. However, the I Am Legend actor denied the same during a concert in San Diego, according to E! News.

Diddy's trial began last month, with witness testimony currently underway. The rapper has denied all allegations against him. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

