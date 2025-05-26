Inner City Press has a three-word response against criticism over the use of words like "Diddy" and "Diddy Docket" while covering rapper's trial

X handle Inner City Express run by Matthew Russell Lee had recently been criticized for using words like "Diddy" and "Diddy Docket" while covering the rapper's ongoing trial. The account holder took notice of the criticism and responded later. In a tweet posted on Monday, May 26, the account first shared a screengrab of a comment that expressed criticism.

The comment in the screengrab suggested that using the aforementioned terms made them feel "fishy" about the content that Inner City Express was reporting. The comment further read:

"A trusted and respected individual covering that trial is going to refer to him by his name Sean Combs in such a sensitive trial. @innercityexpress cannot be trusted, in my eyes. Not sure who he works for."

In response to these comments, the account handler wrote:

"This is funny."

The tweet further read:

"Among the media, just in a 10 second Google News search, using the term "Diddy" for the defendant include AP, NPR, NBC, NYT, BBC, ABC, CBS. But whatever."

The tweet amassed a huge number of reactions. Within less than 24 hours since being uploaded, the post garnered more than 18K views and several likes. Many netizens reacted to the post and even ended up extending support to the account holder. One user claimed that they trusted Inner City Press more than mainstream media channels reporting the trial.

For the unversed, Inner City Press is one of those pages that have been extensively covering and reporting details about the Diddy trial.

What is happening in the ongoing Diddy trial?

The ongoing trial surrounding Diddy and the federal charges against him, had garnered massive attention since it started about two weeks ago. Since the trial is not getting broadcasted, people are depending primarily on reporters present around the courthouse during the procedure to get updates about the same.

As for the latest news about Diddy that happened last week, Kid Cudi was present at the court.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, both the prosecution as well as the defense team spoke to Cudi during the trial. Kid Cudi seemingly said that he had not heard from the local cops regarding details about the investigation of the sudden explosion that blew off his vehicle.

Another significant individual who took the stand was Regina Ventura, Cassie Ventura's mother. This week, the jury was told that Combs had allegedly asked for $20K from Regina when he found out about Cassie and Kid's relationship, allegedly threatening her over releasing Cassie's explicit videos.

This apparently was to compensate him for the "investment" that he made in her while she was signed to Bad Boy Records. Regina further stated that she had taken a loan to pay the money to the rapper.

The Art Of Dialogue @ArtOfDialogue_ During her testimony, Cassie's mother Regina Ventura revealed that she took out a home equity loan to pay Diddy with $20,000, which he allegedly demanded for a sextape of Cassie after finding out about her dating Kid Cudi.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been behind bars since September 2024, when he was detained for charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. While the rapper had denied the charges, if convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

The current trial is related to the federal charges. However, a number of lawsuits from several accusers had piled up against the rapper. The accusers had claimed that they were drugged and raped by Combs on separate occasions. He had denied these accusations as well.

