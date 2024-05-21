Why is Graceland under foreclosure? Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough fights the auction of 13.8-acre Tennessee estate

Actress Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter, is attempting to halt the court-approved sale of Graceland, the singer's iconic 13.8-acre Tennessee estate. The estate was scheduled for a non-judicial sale on May 23, 2024, by Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, which would allow the company to auction the house.

Riley Keough is presently the estate's owner following the death of Lisa Marie, her mother and Presley's only child, in January 2023. As Graceland's sole heir, Keough claimed the foreclosure sale was "fraudulent" in a lawsuit filed on May 15.

In Keough's 60-page lawsuit obtained by People Magazine on May 20, the Daisy Jones and the Six actress alleges that Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC may not even be a "real entity."

Riley Keough alleged her mother's signature was forged in documents that allowed Graceland's foreclosure

According to NME, the foreclosure case dates back to 2018. Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC, a Missouri-based LLC, claimed Lisa Marie signed a deed of trust to secure a $ 3.8 million (£2.9m) loan before she died in 2023.

The contract stated that Graceland would be used as collateral in the loan, which would be sold off if the loan was not paid back within the stipulated period. The loan was allegedly never paid back, which caused the house to come under foreclosure.

Expand Tweet

However, Riley Keough claimed that her mother never took any loan, alleging that her signature was forged in the document. Elvis Presley Enterprises, the entity that runs Graceland and assets of the Elvis Presley Trust, also claimed that the foreclosure sale was a "fraud."

“The purported note and deed of trust are products of fraud and those individuals who were involved in the creation of such documents are believed to be guilty of the crime of forgery,” Keough alleged in the suit.

The lawsuit, filed on May 15, also saw her claim that Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC does not exist, saying “the note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable.”

“On information and belief, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC is not a real entity. Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC appears to be a false entity created for the purpose of defrauding the Promenade Trust (the trust of Keough and formerly of Lisa Marie Presley), the heirs of Lisa Marie Presley, or any purchaser of Graceland at a non-judicial sale,” Keough claimed in the lawsuit documents.

Expand Tweet

According to People Magazine, Riley Keough also alleged that the notary who supposedly witnessed her mother sign the deed claimed he had never met her. Keough also asked that the court grant her a restraining order against Naussany Investments and Private Lending LLC “from conducting any non-judicial sale of the property.”

A hearing for Riley Keough's claim is scheduled to take place on May 22, 2024.

Elvis Presley, dubbed the King of Rock and Roll, purchased Graceland in 1957 and lived in the estate until his death in 1977. After his death, his only daughter, Lisa Marie, became the estate's heir until she died in 2023. As Lisa's only child, Riley Keough is now the sole heir to Graceland.

The estate now offers tours with interactive exhibits that allow fans to view Presley's mansion, gold records, jeweled jumpsuits, and classic cars. The sprawling estate also has an AAA Four-Diamond resort hotel, The Guest House at Graceland, that allows fans to spend the night.