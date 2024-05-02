"I was kind of nervous of his reputation" — Cher on why she turned down Elvis Presley and prefers dating younger men

Cher revealed on the May 1, 2024, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show that she had turned down an opportunity to date Elvis Presley. She explained that her decision stemmed from her nervousness about the rock and roll icon's reputation and his inner circle.

"It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation…," she explained.

Cher, a prominent figure in her own right during Presley's heyday, hinted at her shyness around men and how this played into her decision. This emphasized her reluctance to pursue a relationship with Presley despite his legendary status.

Cher opens up on her dating choices and relationships

During the interview, Cher shared her perspectives on dating and relationships. Now 77 years old, the iconic singer explained her preference for younger men, citing her relationship with 38-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Her relationship with Alexander, a music executive 39 years her junior, first came into the public eye in November 2022 when the pair were photographed holding hands. Shortly after, she confirmed the romance by posting a photo of Edwards on X, adding a heart emoji to indicate her affection.

During a December 2022 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she elaborated on her relationship with Edwards, stating:

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Recently, on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she noted that many men her age or older are "dead" or otherwise intimidated by her, while younger men seem to be more bold.

"They're raised by women like me!" she exclaimed.

She explained that this generational difference contributes to her comfort around younger men.

Cher speaks about her mother, favorite artist, modeling, and being 77

In the interview, the Academy Award winner spoke about her mother's influence, stating:

"My mom had great, great style, but she marched to her own drummer, so I knew what style was. There were three of them: my mom's two girlfriends. They were all models and bit-part actresses, and I'd stand behind them and watch them do their makeup, thinking, 'Oh my God, these women are so amazing. I want to be this. I want to play with that.'"

She pointed out how her mother's fashion sense and friendships with other models and actresses shaped her understanding of style and her desire to pursue a career in entertainment.

The Believe singer shared her experience modeling, particularly her time working with renowned photographer Richard Avedon. She recounted how she walked into Avedon's studio at 16 years old without knowing who he was, marking the beginning of her modeling journey.

This led to opportunities to work with magazines like Vogue, Vanity Fair, and Bazaar. These experiences broadened her exposure to the fashion industry, allowing her to model for various renowned publications.

In addition to her modeling career, Cher touched on her eclectic taste in music, specifically her admiration for rapper Tupac.

"Tupac is one of my favorite artists because Alexander started playing me his music. I was taken aback by the depth of the words," she explained.

Cher also discussed the unexpected longevity of her voice, despite being 77 years old, attributing it to her mother's legacy.

"I enjoy standing on stage and hearing my voice come out of my body. I always find it surprising. At 77, you usually don't have a voice, but I got it from my mom, who was beautiful until she was 80. We did a duet that’s like the Everly Brothers, and I can't tell who’s singing which part. I stole my mom's voice to become Cher," she said.

She reflected on how her mother's talent and beauty influenced the singer, allowing her to sustain her career and maintain her distinctive voice.

And lastly, Cher shared that some of her favorite songs aren't necessarily her biggest hits. One such song is Song for the Lonely, which she holds dear. She also expressed her fondness for Turn Back Time and Believe, noting that Believe was the first song to utilize autotune, which, at the time, was referred to as a pitch machine.