Next Sohee: Theatrical release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Next Sohee (2022) is a critically acclaimed South Korean film that is set to make its theatrical appearance years after its release in the U.S.A. and Canada on June 12, 2025. The film, based on true events, tells the story of a young high schooler, Sohee, who joins a call center as an intern. Poor working environment, mistreatment, and meager pay push Sohee to her limits, eventually leading to her death by suicide.

The film then follows Detective Yoo-jin's investigation into Sohee's case. She is determined to find out what happened to the young intern and unravel the truth behind her exploitative workplace.

The movie stars Squid Game season 2 fame Kim Si-eun and Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) actress Bae Doo-na as lead actors. July Jung is credited with writing and directing the film.

When is Next Sohee releasing in theatres in the U.S.A. and Canada?

A still from Next Sohee (Image via YouTube/@fantasia_festival)

Next, Sohee premiered as the first Korean closing film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Released in 2023 in South Korea, Next Sohee is now set to arrive in theaters in the United States and Canada on June 12, 2025.

The Korean crime thriller will be screened at several theatres across the United States and Canada. It has won several awards and has been featured in prominent film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival, and the Fantasia Film Festival, among others.

Exploring the plot of Next Sohee

A still from Next Sohee (Image via YouTube/@fantasia_festival)

The film addresses the prevalent societal issues of labor abuse and governmental neglect through the poignant story of Sohee. High-spirited and youthful Sohee, a dance enthusiast, is forced to step out of her carefree persona as her school teacher introduces her to a new internship she has been selected for.

What follows is an unfortunate turn of events, which reveals to Sohee that her call center job was, after all, a nightmare. Being subjected to verbal abuse, exploitation, and receiving minimal pay brings Sohee to the worst of the situations in her life, ultimately resulting in her untimely death by suicide.

The next part of the film focuses on the investigation into Sohee's death case. Detective Yoo-jin handles the case, determined to reach the root of the case. While she comes across the dirty side of Sohee's school and workplace, Yoo-jin's attempts do not lead to the desired justice. The film will thus show the viewers what happened to Sohee and whether Yoo-jin can bring justice to the young and innocent soul.

Exploring the cast and crew of the film

A still from Next Sohee (Image via YouTube/@fantasia_festival)

Next Sohee is another popular film by writer and director July Jung. Known for films like A Girl at My Door (2014) and A Man Under the Influenza (2007), July Jung's story of Sohee brought her the award for Best Director at the Fantasia Film Festival.

Actress Kim Si-eun plays the role of Sohee in the film. She is popular for her roles, including Kim Young-mi in Ko Ye-chan in Run On (2020-2021), Eun-ji in Boys Be! (2020), Jo Ji-yeong in Mental Coach Jegal (2022), and Squid Game season 2 (2024), among others.

Bae Doo-na is recognized as a versatile actress in South Korea, having portrayed a range of unique characters throughout her career. She has acted in several movies and series, such as Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000), Take Care of My Cat (2001), Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002), The Host (2006), A Girl At My Door (2014), Stranger (2017-2020), Family Matters (2024) and more.

Other actors featured in the film include Sim Hee-seop, Jeong Yu-yeon, Jung Hoe-rin, Yoo Jung-ho, Park Woo-young, and more. Zurty Studios and Echelon Studios are distributing the film.

