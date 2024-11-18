Nosferatu (2024): Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Robert Eggers is finally bringing the 1920s F.W. Murnau's silent classic Nosferatu back on the big screen at Christmas 2024. The upcoming film offers another look at one of the earliest depictions of the iconic fangs in cinema. The original film, starring Max Schreck as the ghoulish Count Orlok, came out in 1922, and the remake has been on Eggers' plate since 2015.

Besides the plot being that of a foundation horror film, Eggers' adaptation is highly anticipated because of his standard for bringing chills to the big screen, like in The Witch and The Lighthouse. 2024's Nosferatu also teases a star-studded affair. Bill Skarsgard, aka Pennywise in It, will assume the role of the titular vampire, Count Orlok.

Kinds of Kindness' Willem Dafoe will also lead as the crazed vampire hunter Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz in the film. Lily-Rose Depp joins the cast as Ellen Hutter, the young woman who is going to capture Count Orlok's fancy.

When and where will Nosferatu release?

For those anxiously waiting for the remake since the project was announced in 2015, the film is finally coming on Christmas day, December 25, 2024. There is still no confirmed OTT release for the movie.

The film reportedly started filming in Prague in March 2023 and wrapped up shooting by May 2023. Production was filmed at Prague's Barrandov Studio as well as locations in and around the Czech capital, including in the Rožmitál pod Třemšínem castle.

The gothic horror will have a theatrical release on Christmas day, brought to fans by Focus Features in US cinemas and Universal Pictures in movie theaters around the world.

Nosferatu: cast and characters

Bill Skarsgard will play the notorious Count Orlok in the upcoming remake, and this project won't be his first venture into horror films. He played the clown Pennywise in It, and he can also be seen in the gruesome horror movie Barbarian and the action-filled fourth installment of John Wick.

Talking about his character as Count Orlok, Skarsgard told Esquire in May 2024 that his version of the vampire will ooze s*x appeal, but he will be unrecognizable in the movie. He said:

"He's gross. But it is very s*xualizd. It's playing with s*xual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully you'll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

Besides Skarsgard, the full Nosferatu cast and characters include:

Lily-Rose Depp as Ellen Hutter

Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter

Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding

Emma Corrin as Anna Harding

Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers

Simon McBurney as Herr Knock

What is the movie all about?

There aren't a lot of plot details surrounding Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, but it's presumably Eggers putting his own twist in the original storyline of the 1922 movie. The gothic film will mostly be a retelling of the tale of obsession and seduction by a terrifying, reclusive vampire towards a young woman.

The official film synopsis reads:

"Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

The story is set in a small European village, where the vampire's presence disrupts the villagers' lives. An unsuspecting couple is stuck in the middle of the vampire's obsession, leading them to battle against ancient evil. Chilling revelations and suspenseful confrontations soon ensure in the village, putting fear in everyone.

Catch Nosferatu in movie theaters worldwide starting on Christmas 2024.

