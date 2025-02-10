"Not the Nara Smith narration" — Internet reacts to new Companion movie video

The latest sci-fi thriller film Companion, written and directed by Drew Hancock, was released on January 31, 2025. Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in lead roles, the movie has received rave reviews from critics as well as audiences. Currently, it holds a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on reviews from 202 critics.

Companion is produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. On February 1, 2025, Warner Bros. shared a compilation video of Sophie's character, Iris, narrating the film's story in a soft whisper, which reminded many fans of the famous social media personality Nara Smith.

Trending

Nara Smith is a popular German model and TikTok influencer who posts DIY videos showing how to make daily use items like soap, cereal, ketchup, sunscreen, ranch dressing, etc. from scratch.

She has more than nine million followers on TikTok and her videos feature soft-spoken voiceovers, which has become her signature style.

One Instagram user commented on the post by jokingly saying:

"Not the Nara Smith narration."

Enter caption

Several others reacted to the video's narration by leaving the following comments on the Instagram post:

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

Furthermore, other online users praised the film for its unique concept, and even singled out Josh and Sophie's performances.

Enter caption

Enter caption

Enter caption

What is the story of Companion?

Companion tells the story of the companion robot Iris, played by Sophie Thatcher, who is purchased by Josh to pose as his girlfriend around his friends. The couple travels to a remote cabin in the woods to spend time with his friends - Kat, Sergey, and the couple, Eli and Patrick.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Sergey tries to r*pe Iris, who kills him in self defense.

It is later revealed that Josh and Kat planned to have her kill Sergey so that they could steal $12 million from his safe.

After Iris rushes home in a panic, Josh commanded her to go to sleep, essentially powering her down. She wakes up and escapes with Josh's phone, which is used to control her through an app. Iris also learns that Josh jailbroke her to make her more aggressive and less intelligent.

Josh resets Patrick, who is also revealed to be a companion robot, to find Iris. He and Eli track her down and force her back to the house, but she escapes by shooting Eli. After Patrick kills Kat, and the Empathix employee Sid, he feels guilty for losing his humanity and commits s*icide.

In the end, Iris kills Josh and drives away with the money. On her way out, she catches another couple, similar to her and Josh, driving towards the remote cabin.

Cast and characters

The film's cast includes Sophie Thatcher as Iris and Jack Quaid as Josh. Rupert Friend plays Josh's friend Sergey, and Megan Suri plays Kat. Moreover, Harvey Guillén plays Eli, while Lukas Gage plays his romantic partner and the companion robot, Patrick.

Marc Menchaca appears as Deputy Hendrix, a police officer who stops a blood-soaked Iris as she tries to escape in Josh's self-driving car.

Jaboukie Young-White and Matt McCarthy play Teddy and Sid respectively. They are employees of the Empathix company that creates robots like Iris and Patrick.

Companion is currently playing in theaters across the United States.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback