On Swift Horses: Complete cast list for the onscreen adaptation of Shannon Pufahl's novel

On Swift Horses is an upcoming American drama film based on Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel of the same name. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024 and will open in theaters on April 25, 2025, directed by Daniel Minahan.

Filmed by Ley Line Entertainment and FirstGen Content, it examines its characters' emotional and convoluted paths against the backdrop of the American West during the 1950s.

The story centers on Muriel and her husband, Lee, who are trying to start a new life in California after Lee's return from the Korean War. The arrival of Lee's brother, Julius, disrupts their plans and creates a love triangle. The film explores queer love, identity, and new beginnings as Muriel and Julius become involved with Henry and Sandra.

On Swift Horses boasts a main cast comprising Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Jacob Elordi as Julius, Will Poulter as Lee, Diego Calva as Henry, and Sasha Calle as Sandra. Every actor gives their parts a different richness, enhancing the movie's emotional impact.

Main cast list of On Swift Horses

Jacob Elordi as Julius

A still from On Swift Horses (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Jacob Elordi plays Lee's charismatic but troubled brother, Julius, who returns from the Korean War. Rejecting traditional expectations, Julius sets off for Las Vegas and begins a secret love affair with Henry. Elordi's performance highlights Julius's complexity in negotiating his impulses and suppressed emotions.

Elordi most famously performs Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria (2019–2022). Further confirming his presence in Hollywood, he has starred in the Kissing Booth trilogy (2018–2021) and will shortly be seen in Frankenstein (2025) and The Narrow Road to the Deep North (2025).

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel

A still from On Swift Horses (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Muriel, a woman caught between her obligation to her husband, Lee, and a secret love blossoming with her neighbor, Sandra. As Muriel, Edgar-Jones paints a complicated picture of a woman following a personal road of love and discovery while bucking social expectations.

The most well-known performance Edgar-Jones did was Marianne in Normal People (2020). She also features in Fresh (2022) and Where the Crawdads Sing (2022). With future roles, including Voyagers with Andrew Garfield, Edgar-Jones's career is rapidly growing, reflecting an ongoing industry evolution.

Will Poulter as Lee

A still from On Swift Horses (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Will Poulter plays Lee, Muriel's husband, who returns from the Korean War with dreams of a quiet, suburban life. However, his life is upended when his brother Julius disrupts their plans, triggering the emotional unraveling of his relationship with Muriel. Poulter brings a grounded and heartfelt portrayal to the role.

Poulter's filmography includes standout performances in The Revenant (2015), Midsommar (2019), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). Known for his versatility, Poulter has earned critical acclaim for his dramatic and comedic roles across various genres.

Diego Calva as Henry

A still from On Swift Horses (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Diego Calva portrays Julius's lover, Henry, who works with him in a casino in Las Vegas and starts a covert relationship with him. Henry plays a crucial role in Julius's metamorphosis by challenging and supporting his inner conflicts. The way Calva plays Henry heightens the film's emotional depth.

Calva became famous for playing Manuel in Babylon (2022). Due to his charisma and talent, Calva is one of Latin cinema's rising stars and is expected to succeed in English and Spanish films.

Sasha Calle as Sandra

A still from On Swift Horses (Image via Sony Pictures Classics)

Sasha Calle portrays Sandra, Muriel's neighbor, who becomes the object of Muriel's affection. Sandra represents an alternative to the life Muriel thought she would lead, helping her explore new aspects of her identity. Calle brings warmth and tenderness to her portrayal, enriching the dynamic between the characters.

Calle's career took off as Supergirl in The Flash (2023). She has also appeared in The Young and the Restless and is expected to play bigger roles in Hollywood films.

Supporting cast

The supporting cast of the movie includes:

Chad Coe as Glen

Don Swayze as Terence

John Lee Ames as Lewis

Eric Brenner as Park Goer #6

Patrick Burch as Cashier

Kat Cunning as Gail

Dani Deetté as Loretta

Jay Huguley as Sonny

Andrew Keenan-Bolger as Rosie

David Lovio as Dancer

Boone Platt as Roy

Ryan Shukis as Dancer

Syd Skidmore as Maureen

Nick Taylor as Gambler

Maxi Witrak as Beat Greaser

Plot of On Swift Horses

On Swift Horses follows Muriel and Lee, a newlywed couple who relocate to California after the latter returns from the Korean War. However, their idealistic plans are disrupted by Lee's brother, Julius, who brings chaos and passion into their lives.

Julius's secret romance with Henry, a casino worker, and Muriel's clandestine betting on racehorses add layers to the narrative, ultimately leading Muriel to question her desires and what freedom means in a conservative era.

The movie presents a love triangle where yearning, secrets, and repression interact. By leaving his family and following his forbidden relationship with Henry, Julius sets off a series of events that drives Muriel to discover a different side of herself and finally finds love in an unanticipated location.

In a time not yet ready to embrace such expressions, the movie investigates issues of identity, suppressed wants, and the transforming power of love.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on On Swift Horses and similar projects as the year progresses.

