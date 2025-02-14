8 war movies to watch if you liked Devotion

Inspired by real events, Devotion is a war drama that explores themes of heroism, sacrifice, and camaraderie. Set in the time of the Korean War, the movie centers on naval aviators Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, portrayed by Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, respectively. Brown, the inaugural Black aviator in U.S. Navy history, contends with persistent racism while demonstrating his unparalleled talent in flying.

Helmed by J.D. Dillard, Devotion combines thrilling aerial warfare with profoundly intimate narratives. The dogfight scenes are truly stunning, showcasing both the disorder and accuracy of battle. The film's emotional foundation, nonetheless, lies in the friendship between Brown and Hudner, a connection challenged by conflict and misfortune.

Fans of war dramas rich in emotional intensity and historical significance will discover much to value. For individuals eager to explore tales of bravery amid conflict, numerous war films provide the same intense action and emotionally resonant narratives like Devotion.

Saving Private Ryan, Fury, and six other war films like Devotion

1) Top Gun

Still from Top Gun (Image via Paramount)

Few war movies have made a cultural impact as significant as Top Gun. Released in 1986, this thrilling action drama centers around Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, a skilled fighter pilot portrayed by Tom Cruise.

Accepted into the prestigious U.S. Navy's Fighter Weapons School—known as Top Gun—Maverick encounters competition, develops feelings for an instructor (Kelly McGillis), and grapples with the burden of his father's legacy.

Helmed by Tony Scott, Top Gun combines high-octane dogfights with personal struggles, all accompanied by a memorable ‘80s soundtrack. The ensemble features Val Kilmer portraying Iceman, Anthony Edwards as Goose, and Tom Skerritt in the role of Viper.

The movie received an Academy Award for Best Original Song (Take My Breath Away) and turned into a pop culture sensation.

For those captivated by Devotion’s exciting aerial scenes and the emotional intensity of its pilots, Top Gun offers a comparable blend of velocity, suspense, and human conflict.

2) Black Hawk Down

Still from Black Hawk Down (Image via Prime Video)

Black Hawk Down delivers unflinching realism through its unedited and powerful storytelling which makes for shocking authenticity.

Ridley Scott directs this 2001 war film which delves into the details of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu while American troops experience their mission turn into a desperate fight for life.

Elite Army Rangers and Delta Force operators find themselves trapped in enemy territory after Somali militia forces shoot down two Black Hawk helicopters, surrounded by constant gunfire and vastly outnumbered.

The cast is impressive—Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana, and Tom Sizemore deliver powerful performances.

The movie attains contemporary war film status through its technical precision combined with thrilling action and relentless tempo. It claimed two Academy Awards in Film Editing and Sound categories.

Those who enjoyed Devotion's genuine heroism portrayal will find the same intense drama with a raw examination of war costs in Black Hawk Down.

3) 1917

1917 is more than a war movie—it's an immersive experience. Directed by Sam Mendes, this 2019 epic follows the tale of two young British soldiers, Lance Corporals Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), who dash to deliver a critical message across enemy lines in World War I.

The surprise? The entire movie seems to be shot in one, continuous shot, dropping the audience right into the trenches.

The cinematography, led by the great Roger Deakins, is beautiful. Every shot is riveting, every moment authentic. The cast includes Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Mark Strong, but the real winner is the movie's unrelenting suspense.

1917 took home three Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, and proved itself one of the most visually stunning war movies ever made.

For audiences who appreciated Devotion's gripping story and historical depth, 1917 provides an equally intense, high-stakes journey into the horrors of war.

4) Fury

Still from Fury (Image via Sony Pictures)

Fury drops its viewers headfirst into the mud-caked savagery of World War II. Directed by David Ayer, this 2014 war film tracks a battle-hardened tank crew through the last days of the war in Nazi Germany.

Brad Pitt heads the pack as Sergeant Don "Wardaddy" Collier, with Shia LaBeouf, Jon Bernthal, Michael Peña, and Logan Lerman. Their Sherman tank, Fury, is both their gun and their coffin as they face impossible odds.

The movie doesn't shy away. It's harsh, relentless, and unvarnished in its depiction of war just like Devotion. There are explosions, bullets, and ethical crises on par with the tank rounds. The camerawork conveys the confinement of being within a metal monster, and the fight scenes maintain maximum tension.

Even though Fury did not sweep top awards, raw intensity and solid performances made it a winner.

For those who enjoyed Devotion's gritty war sequences and camaraderie, Fury provides that tenfold.

5) Saving Private Ryan

Still from Saving Private Ryan (Image via Paramount)

Saving Private Ryan breaks the confines of a simple war movie—it puts viewers through the ringer. Directed by the masterful Steven Spielberg, this 1998 epic redefined the genre with its unflinching realism and emotionally shattering storytelling.

The story tracks Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) and his team as they cross the devastated French landscapes to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon), the sole surviving brother of four soldiers.

From the chilling D-Day invasion sequence to the emotionally charged moments of introspection, the film fearlessly tackles the anarchy and aftermath of war.

Winning five Academy Awards, including Best Director for Spielberg, the film is one of the most highly regarded war movies ever made.

6) Hacksaw Ridge

Still from Hacksaw Ridge (Image via Lionsgate)

Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful war movie. Directed by Mel Gibson, this 2016 biographical war drama recounts the remarkable true story of Desmond Doss, a combat medic who fought in battle unarmed.

Andrew Garfield gives a captivating performance as Doss, a religious pacifist who won't bear arms but rescues 75 soldiers in the Battle of Okinawa.

The movie does not shy away from depicting the brutality of war. The battle scenes are gory, disorganized, and merciless. At its heart, Hacksaw Ridge is a story about perseverance, religion, and the strength of one man's courage.

The cast, including Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, and Vince Vaughn, adds substance to the story, making every moment more suspenseful.

The movie received two Academy Awards for Editing and Sound Mixing, establishing its significance. For those who appreciate Devotion's mix of action and human feelings, Hacksaw Ridge delivers in every way.

7) Full Metal Jacket

Still from Full Metal Jacket (Image via Warner Bros.)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1987, this Vietnam War drama is a raw, unflinching exploration of the breaking and remaking of soldiers. The film is in two halves: the first follows raw Marine recruits through the brutal training of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman (played to perfection by R. Lee Ermey).

The second throws them into the insanity of Vietnam, where survival is as much a test of wills as physical stamina.

Matthew Modine leads the cast as Private Joker, a soldier caught between cynicism and duty. Vincent D'Onofrio's frightening performance as Private Pyle makes the first half unforgettable.

The film never won any Oscars, but its influence is undeniable. The realism, the dark humor, the raw intensity—it all lingers.

For those who are drawn to Devotion's exploration of duty and resilience, Full Metal Jacket shows a different side of war's unglamorous realities.

8) Dunkirk

Chris Nolan's Dunkirk is brutal, relentless, and stripped down to raw survival. The 2017 film tells the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II but does so in a way that keeps tension building throughout. There's barely any dialogue—just unrelenting urgency.

The narrative is presented in three timelines: soldiers on the beach (Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles), pilots in the air (Tom Hardy), and civilians on a rescue ship (Mark Rylance). Each story intersects with the others, creating an immersive experience. Hans Zimmer's ticking-time-bomb score makes it even more thrilling.

The film won three Academy Awards, including Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing. No surprise—every second is razor-sharp. For those who are drawn to Devotion's aerial combat and emotional tension, Dunkirk provides another tense, visually stunning take on wartime heroism.

War movies come in all shapes—some loud and explosive, others quiet and introspective. Devotion captured brotherhood and sacrifice in the skies, and these films dive into similar themes from different angles.

Whether it’s gritty realism, heart-pounding action, or deep character stories, there’s plenty more to explore in this genre.

