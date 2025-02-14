On Swift Horses: Everything to know about the movie starring Jacob Elordi

On Swift Horses is a romance drama set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025. The film had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) before being acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

Daniel Minahan, who has directed several episodes of TV shows such as Game of Thrones and House of Cards, is in charge of this adaptation of Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel. Pufahl's eponymous novel explores themes of love and identity in California in the 1950s.

On Swift Horses begins with Lee (Will Poulter) and his wife Muriel (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who are attempting to start a new life in California following Lee's return from the Korean War.

The story centers on the arrival of Lee's brother Julius (Jacob Elordi), who disrupts the couple's attempts at beginning anew. As the narrative goes on, intricate relationships expose buried secrets and strong desires.

Everything to Know About On Swift Horses

Set in the conservative 1950s, the film has Julius and Henry (Diego Calva) secretly date in Las Vegas while Muriel starts a relationship with her neighbor.

Although their lives are intertwined, the film explores love and repression as their secrets are revealed. As Lee becomes dubious of the secret relationships, complexities increase. The narrative combines several love stories, each with complications from the characters' attempts to live genuinely in a conformist environment.

The official synopsis reads:

"Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible."

More on the plot of On Swift Horses

War-veteran Lee's younger brother Julius leaves his quiet life for Las Vegas, where he works at a casino and falls for Henry. Lee's wife, Muriel, on the other hand, meets Sandra, her California neighbor, as they grow close. However, after entering their secret worlds, Julius and Muriel must face the consequences of their actions.

As Lee ignorant of the romantic entanglements at first slowly believes something is wrong, things escalate. The film investigates love, secrets, and identity in a coventional social setting.

Production and direction

On Swift Horses, directed by Daniel Minahan, is adapted for the big screen by screenwriter Bryce Kass. Peter Spears, alongside studios Ley Line Entertainment, FirstGen Content, and Cor Cordium produced the project.

In February 2023, principal photography began in Los Angeles for the film. On Swift Horses reflects Minahan's experience with complex identity and secrecy. The production design by Erin Magill recreates the 1950s America. The cinematography is by Luc Montpellier, and the film is edited by Robert Frazen, Joe Murphy, and Kate Sanford.

Cast list of On Swift Horses

The cast of the romance drama includes an ensemble of actors with Jacob Elordi, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Will Poulter taking on the lead roles. Elordi plays Julius, the charming yet troubled younger brother, while Edgar-Jones portrays Muriel, Lee's wife, caught in a web of secrecy and desire.

Poulter plays Lee, whose return from the Korean War sets the stage for the unfolding drama. Diego Calva and Sasha Calle play Henry and Sandra respectively. Their characters are the love interests who become entangled in the secretive relationships. Don Swayze stars as Terence.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on On Swift Horses and similar projects as the year progresses.

