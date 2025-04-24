On Swift Horses: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The romantic drama film On Swift Horses is set to be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the United States of America. The film is directed by Daniel Minahan and written by Bryce Kass. It is based on Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel of the same title. The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024.

The official synopsis for the film, as per Sony Pictures Classics, reads,

Muriel and her husband Lee are beginning a bright new life in California when he returns from the Korean War. But their newfound stability is upended by the arrival of Lee’s charismatic brother, Julius, a wayward gambler with a secret past.

It added,

A dangerous love triangle quickly forms. When Julius takes off in search of the young card cheat he’s fallen for, Muriel’s longing for something more propels her into a secret life of her own, gambling on racehorses and exploring a love she never dreamed possible.

As per filmratings.com, On Swift Horses is rated R by the MPAA for sexual content, nudity, and some language.

On Swift Horses is to be released in theaters

The film is set to be released in theaters on April 25, 2025, in the USA. Metacritic, which uses a weighted average, has given the film a score of 64 out of 100, based on 12 critics. The film has a runtime of 1 hour and 57 minutes

As per the official website of Metropolitan Filmexport, the movie will be released theatrically in France on April 30, 2025, under the title Les Indomptés. As per Variety, the film will be released in theaters in Spain on July 25, 2025, by indie distributor Beta Fiction Spain.

What is On Swift Horses all about?

The trailer for On Swift Horses was released on February 13, 2025, and is available on the Sony Pictures Classics YouTube channel. The video begins with Lee returning from the Korean War to Muriela and his brother, Julius. After a brief moment, he proposes to Muriel and makes his brother promise to join them in San Diego.

The trailer gives the audience a brief hint about Muriel's attraction towards Sandra and her slowly developing addiction to gambling on racehorses in California. Julius decides against joining them and leaves for Las Vegas, where he finds work in a casino. He starts spending time with Henry and ultimately starts a secret relationship with him.

The trailer phases out with various indications of complexity in the newly formed relationships. It also shows reviews from various critics along with scenes from the film.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote. "The kind of sweeping romantic drama that Hollywood doesn't make anymore."

"A layered, intimate story of a quiet rebellion," another review from Collider said.

Cast and crew for the romantic drama film

The cast of On Swift Horses pose in the Getty Images Portrait Studio on September 07, 2024, in Toronto, Ontario. (Image via Getty)

On Swift Horses is directed by Daniel Minahan and written by Bryce Kass. The screenplay is adapted from Shannon Pufahl's 2019 novel of the same title. Luc Montpellier is the credited cinematographer for the film. Its distribution rights for USA were acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

The film is set to feature Will Poulter as Lee, a soldier; Daisy Edgar-Jones as Muriel, Lee's wife; and Jacob Elordi as Julius, Lee's brother. The film also includes Diego Calva as Henry, Julius' lover in Las Vegas; Sasha Calle as Sandra, Muriel's new love interest; Kat Cunning as Gail; and Don Swayze as Terence.

