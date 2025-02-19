One Night in Tokyo: Full list of cast explored

The newly released romantic drama One Night in Tokyo has captivated audiences with its poignant storytelling and striking visuals, set against the neon-lit streets of Japan’s bustling capital. Written and directed by Joshua Woodcock, the film takes viewers on an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and unexpected connections.

Premiering at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival, the film quickly gained critical acclaim, winning the prestigious Audience Award before its official digital release.

Now available on-demand via Amazon Prime Video, One Night in Tokyo follows the encounter between two strangers, brought together by fate on a single, unforgettable night. The film's performances and its exploration of human connection make it a standout in the romance genre. Below, we take a closer look at the talented cast bringing this story to life.

What is the cast list of One Night in Tokyo?

The film features a small but powerful ensemble cast, led by actors who bring depth and authenticity to their roles.

1) Reza Emamiyeh as Sam

Reza Emamiyeh as Sam (Image Via Reza Emamiyeh Instagram)

Reza Emamiyeh stars as Sam, the heartbroken protagonist who finds himself stranded in Tokyo after an abrupt breakup. Emamiyeh is recognized for his performances in The Investor (2024) and Nisekoi: False Love (2018). His portrayal of Sam captures the raw emotions of loss and self-discovery.

2) Tokiko Kitagawa as Ayaka

Tokiko Kitagawa plays Ayaka, a local woman who crosses paths with Sam and takes him under her wing for the night. Kitagawa is best known for her roles in I Want to Die but I Can’t (2021) and Bad Lands (2023). Her performance adds emotional depth to the film, as her character navigates her own struggles while forming a connection with Sam.

The film is executive produced by Joshua Woodcock, along with Matthew Neimi, Topher Horn, Theodore Miller, and Andrew Cantella, a team that has helped bring this unique vision to life.

What is One Night in Tokyo about?

One Night in Tokyo tells the story of Sam, an American, who arrives in Japan expecting to reunite with his expat girlfriend, Becca, only to be blindsided by an unexpected breakup. Heartbroken and alone in a foreign city, Sam decides to leave Tokyo the next day but is forced to navigate an unfamiliar world for one last night.

Through a chance meeting, he crosses paths with Ayaka, a Tokyo local who reluctantly invites him to join her and her friends. Despite the language barrier, they form an unlikely bond as the night unfolds. However, an act of betrayal shakes them both, forcing them to confront their own personal fears and insecurities.

As they wander the illuminated streets of Tokyo together, Sam and Ayaka must overcome their differences to understand not only each other but also themselves.

With its stunning cinematography and emotionally charged narrative, One Night in Tokyo offers a heartfelt exploration of love, loss, and self-discovery. The film’s themes resonate with audiences who appreciate character-driven stories that highlight the complexities of human relationships.

For those eager to experience One Night in Tokyo, the film is now available on Amazon Prime Video as a Video-On-Demand (VOD) release. However, it is not included in Prime's basic subscription and must be either rented or purchased.

Rental Price: $4.99

$4.99 Purchase Price: $7.99

Renting the film allows viewers 30 days to begin watching, with a 48-hour window to complete it once playback has started. After that, the rental expires, and the film is no longer accessible.

The official Instagram page for One Night in Tokyo announced its release on January 13.

