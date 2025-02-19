Where to watch One Night in Tokyo? Streaming details explored

One Night in Tokyo is a drama film written and directed by Joshua Woodcock. It stars Reza Emamiyeh, Tokiko Kitagawa, Cailee Oliver, and Shinichiro Watanabe in prominent roles.

Ad

The film tells the story of Sam, a New Yorker who has to spend a night in Tokyo after his gesture of surprising his girlfriend backfires tragically. During his night, he meets Ayaka, a native who doesn't speak English. Both Sam and Akaya catch each other's partner cheating and sulk together, without being able to speak or understand each other's languages.

The film is executive produced by Woodcock along with Matthew Neimi, Topher Horn, Theodore Miller, and Andrew Cantella. It premiered at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Audience Award. It is now available on Video-On-Demand on Prime Video.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

One Night in Tokyo is available on Prime Video

Ad

Joshua Woodcock's romantic drama film is now available for streaming online. The official Instagram handle for the film shared a post on January 13 that read:

"Writer/director Joshua Woodcock’s romantic charmer sneaks up on audiences then steals their hearts.” - The Mercury News. One Night in Tokyo releases Valentines Day on digital/VOD!"

According to the link shared by the film's official website, fans who missed the opportunity to film on the big screen can now stream it on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is not included in the platform's basic subscription and one would have to rent or purchase it for a limited time period.

Ad

The cost of renting and purchasing the film is $4.99 and $7.99, respectively. Rentals provide a 30-day window to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once you have started it. After that, the rental expires, and the video disappears from your queue.

What is One Night in Tokyo about?

Ad

One Night in Tokyo is a drama that unfolds in one fateful night in the hustling and bustling megapolis of Japan. Reza Emamiyeh portrays Sam, who travels from New York to Tokyo to see his girlfriend Becca, who is an expat. However, as soon as he gets to her flat, they break up.

He decides to end his trip early and head back to America the following day while he is out on the streets of Tokyo by himself. He finds an unexpected buddy in Tokiko Kitagawa's Ayaka, who grudgingly takes him out with her pals while he is stuck for the night awaiting his next flight. Despite their communication difficulties, they are compelled to rely on one another as a shocking betrayal abruptly ends their worlds.

Ad

As they navigate Tokyo's streets together, they slowly overcome barriers to understand one another and heal through conversations and shared trauma.

Here's the official synopsis of the film.

"Betrayal spawns an unexpected night through the streets of Tokyo for two strangers left questioning the meaning of love."

The film takes inspiration from films such as the Before Trilogy, In the Mood for Love, and Lost in Translation to tell a heartfelt story of heartbreak and acceptance. As Sam and Akaya break down the language barrier to understand each other, they also break down their own walls to understand themselves.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on One Night in Tokyo and other such films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback