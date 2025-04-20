Pangolin: Kulu's Journey: Release date, where to watch, and more

The upcoming nature documentary Pangolin: Kulu's Journey is set to be released on April 21, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. It is directed by Pippa Ehrlich, known for her previous work on My Octopus Teacher. The documentary features a music score by Anne Nikitin, with vocals from Zolani Mahola and African instrumentation by Sky Dladla.

Ad

The documentary follows Gareth Walker, who is tasked with caring for a baby pangolin named Kulu. He was rescued from wild animal poachers by authorities in a sting operation in South Africa. As Gareth grows fond of Kulu, he embarks on a journey to rehabilitate and prepare the pangolin for reunion with his kind in the wild.

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey shows how a man, seeking meaning in life, finds his answer in caring for a known antisocial animal.

Ad

Trending

When and where to watch Pangolin: Kulu's Journey?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The nature documentary Pangolin: Kulu's Journey is set to be released on April 21, 2025, and will be available globally on Netflix. As per IMDb, the film has a runtime of 1 hour and 28 minutes. It has been rated PG by the MPAA for some language, thematic elements, and brief smoking.

Everything to know about Pangolins - The creatures at the center of the documentary

Wildlife Rescue Centre, Alobi Foundation release Pangolins into the wild once seized from illegal trade in Mangkol Hill, Central Bangka, Indonesia (Image via Getty)

Pangolins are small and scaly mammals mainly found in parts of Asia and Africa. As per the International Fund for Animal Welfare, pangolins are the world's most trafficked mammal. These creatures are heavily sought after, being trapped, illegally killed, and trafficked by organized crime networks.

Ad

In 2021 alone, 23.5 tons of pangolins and their body parts were trafficked, adding to the staggering number of over 1,000,000 mammals poached in the last 10 years. These creatures are used in the traditional medicine market in Asia or bushmeat markets in Central and West Africa.

The mammals mostly consume insects for food, which helps control the insect population. It is estimated that they help save the country millions of dollars per year by preventing damage from pests. Burrowing in the ground by pangolins supports the turnover of organic matter and aeration. These mammals are integral both for the land and for our planet's biodiversity.

Ad

In support of stopping the trafficking of pangolins, every third Saturday of February each year is celebrated as World Pangolin Day. Additionally, the upcoming Netflix documentary Pangolin: Kulu's Journey explores the scaly mammals in detail.

Also read: All the New Movies Streaming on Netflix in March 2025

Analyzing the trailer of Pangolin: Kulu's Journey

Ad

The trailer for the nature documentary Pangolin: Kulu's Journey was released on March 24, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Gareth, a pangolin walker, narrating about the scaly mammals and describing them as innocent creatures to the audience. As the trailer follows a pangolin in the wild, it highlights the danger of extinction looming over the species.

The trailer then introduces Kulu, the pangolin rescued by Gareth from the wildlife trade in South Africa. Gareth decides to nurture and care for Kulu before releasing it into the wild. It explains how the delicate mammals are to be looked after, as he explains how he does the job with Kulu.

Ad

The trailer concludes with more scenes from Gareth and Kulu's journey in the wild, searching for a suitable environment for the mammal to inhabit. Gareth reflects on how he found meaning in looking for Kulu and how it became easier to be vulnerable around a delicate creature.

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on April 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More