Paul ending explained: Who shot Graeme Willy?

Paul is a comedy film written by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost and directed by Greg Mottola. It was released on 14 February 2011 in the United Kingdom and on 18 March 2011 in the United States.

The film chronicles two English comic book geeks, Graeme Willy and Clive Gollings, who encounter an alien during their US trip. They form a friendly relationship with the foul-mouthed visitor while running away from agents trying to catch the alien. Here's the official synopsis:

"On a quest to discover the truth behind Nevada's infamous Area 51, two sci-fi aficionados cross paths with an alien on the run."

During the pursuit to send the alien back to space, Graeme Willy gets fatally shot by Moses Buggs. However, he manages to survive due to the alien's miraculous abilities.

The film stars an ensemble cast including Seth Rogen, Jason Bateman, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Blythe Danner, Jesse Plemons, Sigourney Weaver, Joe Lo Truglio, John Carroll Lynch, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost.

Graeme Willy and Clive Gollings encountered Paul

The film began with a little girl, Tara Walton, witnessing the arrival of a spaceship somewhere in the United States. The spaceship accidentally landed on Tara's dog, Paul. The viewers are introduced to the two protagonists, Graeme and Clive. They were comic book geeks and artists themselves, who planned to visit Area 51 in the United States.

After arriving in the States, they witness a violent car accident and encounter an extraterrestrial being with a short, green body and a large head. The alien was Paul, who had been living on Earth for many decades, but now was trying to run away from the government and reach home.

Clive was initially against the idea of befriending an alien, but Graeme instantly connected with him. Eventually, both friends decided to help the alien by taking him along in their RV. However, they were being pursued by Special Agent Lorenzo Zoil, working for 'The Big Guy.' His direct orders were to find Paul and bring him back. Zoil was accompanied by two rookies, Agent Haggard and Agent O'Reilly.

Agent Haggard and Agent O'Reilly are killed in action

During their stay at an RV park, Graeme and Clive befriend Ruth, the daughter of the RV park's owner, Moses Buggs. The father and daughter were deeply religious, but Ruth's life changed when she encountered Paul and fainted. The trio decided to take her with them. Paul cured her blind eye and made her question her orthodox beliefs. Moses Buggs was furious at the abduction of his daughter and went after them with his shotgun.

Agent Haggard and Agent O'Reilly initially followed Agent Zoil, without asking about the specifics of their mission. However, soon they got suspicious and found out that they were actually looking for an alien.

The team arrived at Tara's house because Paul wanted to apologise to her for disappearing. Tara's claims of seeing an alien were dismissed by people, and she became a freak. She forgave the alien, but they faced an ambush as the agent attacked the house.

The group managed to get out of the place with Tara. However, trying to shoot them, Agent O'Reilly ignited the gas from Tara's stove and destroyed her house and himself. Agent Haggard tried to follow the RV but accidentally drove off a cliff.

Graeme Willy was shot by Moses Buggs

After arriving at Devils Tower National Monument, Paul, Graeme, Clive, Ruth, and Tara light fireworks to signal the alien mothership. However, instead of the mothership, a helicopter appeared with more agents and the Big Guy, played by Sigourney Weaver.

However, before they could harm anyone, Zoil came to the rescue and killed the agents. Zoil was the alien's old friend and was trying to save him the whole time. The team managed to overpower the Big Guy, but Moses Biggs arrived at the scene and accidentally shot Graeme.

Paul used his special powers to bring Graeme back to life. His mothership arrived, landing on the Big Guy. He gave everyone a heartfelt farewell and asked Tara to join him. Graeme and Clive wrote a comic book about their encounter with the alien, and became popular creators.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Paul and other film and TV series.

