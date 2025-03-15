Plankton: The Movie: Full list of cast explored

Plankton: The Movie is an American animated musical comedy based on SpongeBob SquarePants, which was created by Stephen Hillenburg. The 2025 movie is directed by Dave Needham and written by Kaz, Chris Viscardi, and Mr. Lawrence and also stars Lawrence as the voice of Plankton.

Ad

The plot of Plankton: The Movie follows the story of Plankton, whose plans for world domination are unexpectedly set back when his computer wife, Karen, takes over. The movie is the second installment in a series of SpongeBob character spin-off movies.

In June 2024, the first movie in this series came out, and after one year, a second movie is coming along. Plankton: The Movie was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, to positive reviews.

Ad

Trending

The cast list of Plankton: The Movie explored

Here is the full cast list of the movie.

1. Mr. Lawrence as Plankton

Ad

Douglas Lawrence Osowski, who is professionally known as Mr. Lawrence, voices the character of Plankton in the movie. Lawrence is an American voice actor, animator, comedian, and writer who is best known for his work on Nicktoons Rocko's Modern Life and SpongeBob SquarePants.

He has also voiced Sheldon J. Plankton, Larry the Lobster, and Fred on SpongeBob, ever since the show's debut in 1999. Lawrence voiced Edward in Camp Lazlo (2005) and also worked on The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991), The Aquabats! Super Show! (2012), and Mighty Magiswords (2015).

Ad

2. Jill Talley as Karen

Ad

Jill Talley is an American actor and comedian who is a main cast member on the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. She voices the character of Karen Plankton in Plankton: The Movie. Some of her other voice roles include Sarah Dubois on Adult Swim's The Boondocks and Rita Loud on The Loud House.

She has also voiced several characters on Camp Lazlo, Lady Granite in the DC Nation Shorts, and Maja the Sky Witch in the Adventure Time. Jill Talley has also appeared in several films, such as Little Miss Sunshine and Sky High.

Ad

3. Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gary the Snail, and French Narrator

Ad

Thomas James Kenny is an American actor, voice artist, and comedian who rose to fame for voicing SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants and associated media. He voices SpongeBob and other characters like Gary the Snail and the French Narrator in the movie.

Kenny has also voiced Heffer Wolfe in Rocko's Modern Life, the Ice King in Adventure Time and its spinoff Fionna and Cake, the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls, Carl Chryniszzswics in Johnny Bravo, Dog in CatDog, Hank and Jeremy in Talking Tom and Friends, and Spyro from the Spyro video game series.

Ad

Others starring in Plantkon: The Movie

Here is the list of supporting cast members and the characters they voice in the movie.

Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star and others

Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles and others

Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks and others

Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs and Pa Plankton

Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff

Lori Alan as Pearl Krabs

Dee Bradley Baker as Perch Perkins and others

Kate Higgins as Ma Plankton

Genesis Clarre as Bucket Girl

Sale Taylor as Ice Cream Guy

Natalie Kailey as Sun Block Girl

Austin Valli as Fitness Bro

Abbi Ella Gonzales as Sand Castle Girl

Toby Larsen as Sand Castle Boy

Dave Needham

Lisa Linder Silver

Ad

Don't miss Plankton: The Movie, now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback