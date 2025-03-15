Plankton: The Movie: Full list of cast explored

Plankton: The Movie is an American animated musical comedy based on SpongeBob SquarePants, which was created by Stephen Hillenburg. The 2025 movie is directed by Dave Needham and written by Kaz, Chris Viscardi, and Mr. Lawrence and also stars Lawrence as the voice of Plankton.
The plot of Plankton: The Movie follows the story of Plankton, whose plans for world domination are unexpectedly set back when his computer wife, Karen, takes over. The movie is the second installment in a series of SpongeBob character spin-off movies.
In June 2024, the first movie in this series came out, and after one year, a second movie is coming along. Plankton: The Movie was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, to positive reviews.
The cast list of Plankton: The Movie explored
Here is the full cast list of the movie.
1. Mr. Lawrence as Plankton
Douglas Lawrence Osowski, who is professionally known as Mr. Lawrence, voices the character of Plankton in the movie. Lawrence is an American voice actor, animator, comedian, and writer who is best known for his work on Nicktoons Rocko's Modern Life and SpongeBob SquarePants.
He has also voiced Sheldon J. Plankton, Larry the Lobster, and Fred on SpongeBob, ever since the show's debut in 1999. Lawrence voiced Edward in Camp Lazlo (2005) and also worked on The Ren & Stimpy Show (1991), The Aquabats! Super Show! (2012), and Mighty Magiswords (2015).
2. Jill Talley as Karen
Jill Talley is an American actor and comedian who is a main cast member on the animated series SpongeBob SquarePants. She voices the character of Karen Plankton in Plankton: The Movie. Some of her other voice roles include Sarah Dubois on Adult Swim's The Boondocks and Rita Loud on The Loud House.
She has also voiced several characters on Camp Lazlo, Lady Granite in the DC Nation Shorts, and Maja the Sky Witch in the Adventure Time. Jill Talley has also appeared in several films, such as Little Miss Sunshine and Sky High.
3. Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gary the Snail, and French Narrator
Thomas James Kenny is an American actor, voice artist, and comedian who rose to fame for voicing SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants and associated media. He voices SpongeBob and other characters like Gary the Snail and the French Narrator in the movie.
Kenny has also voiced Heffer Wolfe in Rocko's Modern Life, the Ice King in Adventure Time and its spinoff Fionna and Cake, the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls, Carl Chryniszzswics in Johnny Bravo, Dog in CatDog, Hank and Jeremy in Talking Tom and Friends, and Spyro from the Spyro video game series.
Others starring in Plantkon: The Movie
Here is the list of supporting cast members and the characters they voice in the movie.
- Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star and others
- Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles and others
- Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks and others
- Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs and Pa Plankton
- Mary Jo Catlett as Mrs. Puff
- Lori Alan as Pearl Krabs
- Dee Bradley Baker as Perch Perkins and others
- Kate Higgins as Ma Plankton
- Genesis Clarre as Bucket Girl
- Sale Taylor as Ice Cream Guy
- Natalie Kailey as Sun Block Girl
- Austin Valli as Fitness Bro
- Abbi Ella Gonzales as Sand Castle Girl
- Toby Larsen as Sand Castle Boy
- Dave Needham
- Lisa Linder Silver
Don't miss Plankton: The Movie, now streaming on Netflix.