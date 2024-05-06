"Please stop now" — Kate Beckinsale has a message for bullies who claim she has had plastic surgery

English actress Kate Beckinsale, known for her roles in romance, period, and action films like Serendipity, Total Recall, and Pearl Harbor, took to social media to address the “insidious bullying” that has plagued her for years.

Beckinsale shared a lengthy post on Instagram on Sunday, May 5, 2024, to share what she thinks of the rumors circulating about her getting “unrecognizable surgery” and being “obsessed with looking younger.”

“I’m posting this knowing full well that it will have absolutely no effect. It isn’t going to stop. But I’m also posting it because whatever someone looks like, accusing them constantly of things they haven’t done, or being obsessed with youth when actually, currently I’m obsessed with surviving loss, is bullying. Please stop now,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress, 50, expressed what she had and continues to experience with the constant accusations and speculations she hears about her appearance and whether she’d had plastic surgery.

Kate Beckinsale shares videos 20 years apart amid “bullying” and plastic surgery comments

Kate's latest post (Image via Instagram/@katebeckinsale)

Kate Beckinsale shared a pair of videos of herself on Instagram. The first was a throwback to about 20 years ago, and the second was a behind-the-scenes clip from her outing at the King’s Gala in New York City Thursday night.

In the caption, the UK native mentioned hating adding to the conversation but that she had to speak out because “insidious bullying of any kind over tike takes a toll.” Beckinsale admitted that she’d been accused of going under the knife many times since she was 30 every time she posted anything, which she described as a “tiresome and viscous way” to bully a person.

Read more: Amy Schumer health update

Addressing the rumors and what she had to prove to discredit the accusations in the caption, she wrote:

“I don’t actually do any of those things—I’ve even gone to the trouble of having a plastic surgeon categorically state that I don’t and haven’t.”

However, she also detailed that she’s always been flooded with comments online from people saying, “My God, you’re unrecognizable,” “Oh my God, plastic,” or “Oh my God, you don’t even look like yourself anymore.” The star further said that the same happens constantly and that "it’s usually women that are doing it."

Read more: Where was The Idea of You filmed?

The British actress went on to share being “crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks” during her teenage years and 20s, thinking that she would die of a heart attack like her father. Kate Beckinsale also pointed out the irony of being called out that she “can’t handle the idea of getting older” when she’s plagued by the thought that she won’t see the end of her 20s.

Read more: 8 Jenna Ortega TV Shows and Movies

The star went on to compare the two videos she shared, breaking down how she’d changed over the years, saying:

“As you can see from these two videos, what is different is that I lived in the UK, and was paler, I used to pluck the sh*t out of my eyebrows, I loved that brown lipstick that everybody wore.”

Read more: How old is Hayed Campbell in The Idea of You?

She continued saying:

“I had a fuller face, as most of us do in our late teens and 20s. Makeup techniques were matte, not nearly so glossy. I thought contours were something I found difficult in geography lessons.”

Ending her lengthy post, Kate Beckinsale admitted that speaking out will not stop her critics but has also asked the haters to “please stop now.”

Read more: Kate Beckinsale hospitalized: Shares emotional moment on Instagram

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback