Predator: Killer of Killers - Everything to know about the new animated anthology movie

The second Predator movie of 2025, Predator: Killer of Killers, is coming this summer. The animated anthology by director Dan Trachtenberg will be released on June 6, 2025, exclusively via Hulu. It will see "three of the fiercest warriors in human history" going up against deadly alien predators.

Two months before its release, 20th Century Studios revealed a glimpse of the project. This preview followed a surprising announcement by studio boss Steve Asbell in October 2024, when he revealed that two Predator movies would be dropping in 2025.

The first one was already known — Predator Badlands, a live-action film starring Elle Fanning. However, details about the second one remained under wraps until 20th Century Studios released the trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, along with its release date.

When and where to watch Predator: Killer of Killers

20th Century Studios has finally unveiled the second Predator movie of 2025. The announcement on April 8, 2025, confirmed the title, Predator: Killer of Killers, and its release date — June 6, 2025, exclusively on Hulu.

Dan Trachtenberg, who also directs Predator Badlands, will helm the movie alongside Josh Wassung from animation company The Third Floor. The script is written by Micho Robert Rutare, based on a story he developed with Trachtenberg.

Predator: Killer of Killers plot explored: What is the animated movie all about?

Predator: Killer of Killers is a three-part animated anthology that will see the Yakutia warriors hunt human prey across various historical periods and cultures. The featured time periods include the Viking era, feudal Japan, and World War II.

The synopsis introduces three main characters — warriors who will face the ultimate challenge of being hunted by the alien predator:

"The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause."

The three heroes must confront their fiercest opponents yet, as described in the synopsis:

"But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent—the ultimate killer of killers."

While the anthology’s three stories are set in distinct timelines and locations, they are connected by one common foe — the predator.

Trachtenberg teased the narrative of Killer of Killers in an interview with Collider, describing the film as "very much about the connection between the characters as much as the stories themselves."

Is there a trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers?

On April 8, 2025, 20th Century Studios and Hulu released the trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers on YouTube and other social media platforms, offering fans their first glimpse of the return of the iconic alien predator. The two-minute trailer confirmed the different time periods audiences will get to see in the animated anthology.

As seen in the trailer, Killer of Killers promises bloody action and thrilling sequences. The footage reveals intense confrontations between Second World War fighter jets and predator spaceships, as well as violent fights with samurai warriors.

Catch Predator: Killer of Killers on Hulu on June 6, 2025. Meanwhile, the Predator Badlands will be out in movie theaters on November 7, 2025.

