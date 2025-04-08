Predator: Killer of Killers first trailer oozes with style and visual grandeur, reveals release date

20th Century Studios has announced a new animated film set in the Predator universe titled Predator: Killer of Killers, which will be released on Hulu on June 6, 2025. Along with the announcement, the studio also unveiled the film's first look.

Predator: Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who has been associated with the Predator series since the 2022 hit film Prey. Killer of Killers is an anthology featuring the stories of the most dangerous warriors from three different times and places:

A Viking raider sets out on a blood-filled journey with her son to take revenge on their enemies.

A ninja from Feudal Japan battles his own Samurai brother in a brutal fight for strength and power.

A World War II (WWII) pilot investigates a mysterious alien threat endangering the Allied forces.

These three warriors were deadly killers in their own eras, but now they must face an enemy who is the biggest hunter, the 'killer of killers.'

Predator: Killer of Killers' official synopsis reads:

"Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated action-adventure film set in the Predator universe, will premiere June 6th, 2025, exclusively on Hulu."

It continues:

"The anthology story follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

What is Predator: Killer of Killers all about? Explored

Predator: Killer of Killers is an animated anthology film that highlights the stories of great warriors from three different times and cultures. These stories go beyond action—they explore deep human emotions, the complexity of relationships, and the hunger for power.

The story of the Viking raider depicts a mother-and-son relationship bound by revenge and blood. This part is full of an icy atmosphere, fog, and fierce battles, where the woman avenges her ancestors by killing her enemies one by one.

The second story centers on a ninja from Japan's feudal period who takes up the sword against his own samurai brother. This story is not just about a fight but a battle for familial power, where brothers stand face to face. This part touches the depths of traditional Japanese warfare, honor, and betrayal.

The third story is about a WWII pilot who discovers a strange and mysterious alien force in the sky. The part explores the emotions of war, fear, and bravery and shows a common soldier standing up to extraordinary circumstances.

All three stories show in their own way that these warriors were the most dangerous killers of their era. However, when they face the Predator, the question arises: who is the real prey?

Each story in Predator: Killer of Killers comes with a different fighting style, atmosphere, and emotional depth. However, this is an animated film, and its tone is serious and made for an adult audience. The film also highlights that no matter how powerful someone is, the real predator is always someone else, the killer of killers.

Delays in the Badlands gave rise to Predator: Killer of Killers

While Dan Trachtenberg and his team were beginning work on Predator: Badlands (the live-action film), they also started writing the script for Predator: Killer of Killers. However, due to delays in Badlands, they had more time to focus on the animated film.

During a Q&A after showing off one of the film's segments, Trachtenberg said:

"We were in New Zealand, and we would wake up early on the way to the location to shoot. We would be remote with everyone back here and seeing shots of the movie. Thanks to Starlink, we can be in very remote locations and still have internet."

He joked:

"We may all have cancer now, like Ben insisted after we were in a van that was covered in all those satellites, but it was worth it for the art. The fun thing about trying to do two things at once... I didn't want it to be different from how I shoot a live-action movie so that it felt cinematic and from my voice. But we needed to embrace the medium and do things that you can't do otherwise."

Predator: Killer of Killers brings together intense action, emotional depth, and unique warriors from across time in a gripping animated anthology. The film will premiere on June 6, 2025, on Hulu.

