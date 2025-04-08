825 Forest Road: Full list of cast and characters explored

825 Forest Road is a horror film written and directed by Stephen Cognetti. It was released on Studder for streaming on April 4, 2025. The film stars Joe Falcone, Elizabeth Vermilyea, Lorenzo Beronilla, Kathryn Miller, and Joe Bandelli in prominent roles.
The story revolves around Chuck Wilson and his family, who shifted to Ashland Falls after a terrible family tragedy. However, they soon find out that their new house is haunted by the ghost of Helen Foster, who has terrorized Ashland Falls residents for decades.
The main cast of 825 Forest Road
Joe Falcone as Chuck Wilson
Joe Falcone is playing the lead character of Chuck Wilson, who shifts to a new town with his wife Mariya and sister, Isabella. After finding out that the house is haunted by a ghost, he starts to find a way to get rid of her.
Apart from 825 Forest Road, the actor has worked in several other horror-thriller projects such as Keep Smiling: The Grinning Man Murders and Prime Assembly Containment.
Kathryn Miller as Isabella
Kathryn Miller is playing Chuck's sister Isabella. She has the most encounters with Helen in the film. However, with each passing minute, danger over her and her family intensifies. The actress started her work in front of the camera in 2017 with several short films, such as Marbletown, Hot Pursuit, On Charge, etc. 825 Forest Road is her biggest project to date.
Lorenzo Beronilla as Larry
Lorenzo Beronilla plays the good Samaritan, Larry, who informs Chuck and his family about the presence of a sinister spirit in his house. He is also part of a community group that wants to get rid of the ghost to save the residents of Ashland Falls. Lorenzo made his feature film debut in 2018 with the comedy film Furlough. His other projects include Haunted Mansion, Beyond Adversity, and Already Gone.
The additional cast of 825 Forest Road
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
- Elizabeth Vermilyea as Mariya Wilson
- Joe Bandelli as Julian
- Brian Anthony Wilson as Terrence
- Madeleine Garcia as Ashley
- Jessica Albano as Natalie
- Darin F. Earl II as Luke
- Leyah Rose as Molly
- Lyndsey Bentham as Olivia
- Deirdre Koczur as Ally
- Monica Fleurette as Bonnie
- Mike Sutton as Thomas
- Ray Acevedo as Carl
- Claudia Langmaid as Mother
- Diomira Keane as Helen Foster
- Annabelle Lucas as Martha
About 825 Forest Road
Stephen Cognetti is known for creating bone-chilling horror projects with a gloomy atmosphere. The 2015 found footage horror film, Hell House LLC, is a shining example of the filmmaker's mastery over his craft. In 825 Forest Road, he tries to create the same atmosphere with a creepy ghost, Helen Foster, in the center of the narrative.
Here's the synopsis of the film:
"Chuck Wilson hopes to start a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth, but he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorized residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s."
It continues:
"Finding Helen’s old home is key to ending the hauntings, but the address they have doesn’t match any of the town’s existing streets. When Chuck realizes his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late."
