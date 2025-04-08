825 Forest Road: Full list of cast and characters explored

825 Forest Road is a horror film written and directed by Stephen Cognetti. It was released on Studder for streaming on April 4, 2025. The film stars Joe Falcone, Elizabeth Vermilyea, Lorenzo Beronilla, Kathryn Miller, and Joe Bandelli in prominent roles.

Ad

The story revolves around Chuck Wilson and his family, who shifted to Ashland Falls after a terrible family tragedy. However, they soon find out that their new house is haunted by the ghost of Helen Foster, who has terrorized Ashland Falls residents for decades.

The main cast of 825 Forest Road

Joe Falcone as Chuck Wilson

Joe Falcone (Image via Shudder)

Joe Falcone is playing the lead character of Chuck Wilson, who shifts to a new town with his wife Mariya and sister, Isabella. After finding out that the house is haunted by a ghost, he starts to find a way to get rid of her.

Ad

Trending

Apart from 825 Forest Road, the actor has worked in several other horror-thriller projects such as Keep Smiling: The Grinning Man Murders and Prime Assembly Containment.

Kathryn Miller as Isabella

Kathryn Miller (Image via Shudder)

Kathryn Miller is playing Chuck's sister Isabella. She has the most encounters with Helen in the film. However, with each passing minute, danger over her and her family intensifies. The actress started her work in front of the camera in 2017 with several short films, such as Marbletown, Hot Pursuit, On Charge, etc. 825 Forest Road is her biggest project to date.

Ad

Lorenzo Beronilla as Larry

Lorenzo Beronilla (Image via Shudder)

Lorenzo Beronilla plays the good Samaritan, Larry, who informs Chuck and his family about the presence of a sinister spirit in his house. He is also part of a community group that wants to get rid of the ghost to save the residents of Ashland Falls. Lorenzo made his feature film debut in 2018 with the comedy film Furlough. His other projects include Haunted Mansion, Beyond Adversity, and Already Gone.

Ad

The additional cast of 825 Forest Road

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Elizabeth Vermilyea as Mariya Wilson

Kathryn Miller as Isabella

Joe Bandelli as Julian

Brian Anthony Wilson as Terrence

Joe Falcone as Chuck Wilson

Madeleine Garcia as Ashley

Lorenzo Beronilla as Larry

Jessica Albano as Natalie

Darin F. Earl II as Luke

Leyah Rose as Molly

Lyndsey Bentham as Olivia

Deirdre Koczur as Ally

Monica Fleurette as Bonnie

Mike Sutton as Thomas

Ray Acevedo as Carl

Claudia Langmaid as Mother

Diomira Keane as Helen Foster

Annabelle Lucas as Martha

Ad

About 825 Forest Road

Ad

Stephen Cognetti is known for creating bone-chilling horror projects with a gloomy atmosphere. The 2015 found footage horror film, Hell House LLC, is a shining example of the filmmaker's mastery over his craft. In 825 Forest Road, he tries to create the same atmosphere with a creepy ghost, Helen Foster, in the center of the narrative.

Here's the synopsis of the film:

"Chuck Wilson hopes to start a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth, but he quickly discovers that the town has a dark secret. The ghost of Helen Foster has terrorized residents for decades, since her own suicide back in the ‘40s."

Ad

It continues:

"Finding Helen’s old home is key to ending the hauntings, but the address they have doesn’t match any of the town’s existing streets. When Chuck realizes his family might be in danger of Helen’s wrath, he takes it upon himself to locate 825 Forest Road before it’s too late."

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and information about 825 Forest Road and other such films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More