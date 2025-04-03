825 Forest Road: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

A supernatural horror movie, 825 Forest Road, will be available to stream on Shudder on April 4, 2025. This is the next exciting book by Stephen Cognetti, who created the popular Hell House LLC series.

Chuck Wilson is the main character of 825 Forest Road. He is a man who wants to start over after a family tragedy. A small town called Ashland Falls becomes home for him, his wife Maria, and his sister Elizabeth. But their bright new start quickly turns dark when they learn the town's scary secret.

The supernatural forces don't give up, and Chuck and his family will be pushed to their limits as they try to find the truth. For horror fans, 825 Forest Road seems to be a thrilling experience.

825 Forest Road releases on April 4, 2025

825 Forest Road is set to stream on Shudder starting April 4, 2025, offering horror fans a fresh and intense supernatural experience. Shudder has acquired the North American, UK-Ireland, and Australia-New Zealand rights for the film, making it available to audiences across these regions.

Plot of the movie

825 Forest Road is about a man named Chuck Wilson who is trying to rebuild his life after a terrible family tragedy. He moves to the quiet town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and his little sister Elizabeth in order to start over.

At first, the town seems like a great place to get away from their sadness, but Chuck quickly learns that Ashland Falls has a dark and scary secret. Helen Foster, a woman who tragically killed herself in the 1940s, has been seen and heard in the town for many years. The people in the town are still scared of her, and it's becoming clear that the town is cursed.

As Chuck works to solve the mystery, he learns that finding Helen's old house is the only way to stop the ghosts. However, this turns out to be harder than planned. There are no maps of the town that show 825 Forest Road as an address, and Chuck knows that time is running out.

Since the supernatural force is now after Chuck's family, he decides to find 825 Forest Road on his own before it's too late. With danger close at hand, Chuck has to face the ultimate test: he has to stop an evil ghost before it destroys everything he cares about.

Trailer analysis

The official trailer sets a haunting tone right from the start. It opens with a seemingly innocent conversation about moving into an old house, with one character remarking:

"This place is about the same price but twice the space."

The cheerful tone quickly fades, replaced by a sense of unease as the characters begin to experience strange and unsettling events.

The dialogue in the trailer hints at the terrifying forces at work, with one character ominously saying:

“It’s like an infection... she stays with you once she’s in.”

As the trailer progresses, the sense of dread intensifies. The characters speak in hushed, fearful tones as they realize the magnitude of the curse that has plagued Ashland Falls. "Who are you talking about?" one character asks, further fueling the mystery.

The tension builds as Chuck discovers that the address of 825 Forest Road doesn’t exist on any map, and the only way to stop the ghost is to find the house before it’s too late.

The trailer ends on a chilling note with the haunting words, "Trust me, don’t look for it. Just get out of this town," leaving viewers with a sense of impending doom. With its eerie visuals, cryptic dialogue, and suspenseful pacing, the trailer sets the stage for a spine-chilling ride.

Cast of the movie

The cast features a talented ensemble, including Joe Falcone as Chuck, Elizabeth Vermilyea as Maria, and Lorenzo Beronilla as Larry.

Other key cast members include Kathryn Miller as Isabelle, Darin F. Earl II as Luke, and Diomira Keane portraying Helen Foster. The film also stars Brian Anthony Wilson, Monica Fleurette, Mike Sutton, Jessica Albano, and Leyah Rose, among others.

825 Forest Road movie premieres on April 4, 2025.

