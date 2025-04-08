5 significant Avengers missing from the Avengers: Doomsday lineup

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday, is an upcoming superhero movie, which is slated to release in 2026. However, the movie recently created a massive hype when it began an hour-long marketing campaign online, which slowly revealed the characters that would be present in the movie, by marking their names on the back of the director’s chair.

Thor, Sue Storm, Captain America, Black Panther, and others are some of the characters that fans can look forward to seeing in the movie. However, there are some important characters like Hulk and Spider-Man, which are missing from the lineup announcement.

Here is a quick list of five important Avengers, who are missing from the movie’s cast.

Spider-Man, Hulk, and other important Avengers missing from Avengers: Doomsday lineup

1) Hawkeyes

Kate Bishop (Image via Disney+)

The announcement of the Avengers: Doomsday cast is surprisingly without a tactical specialist. Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop is absent from the announced cast list. This will make the upcoming Avengers movie the first film without a Hawkeye.

Interestingly, the Hawkeye has been a part of the Avengers team since its foundation days and the entire Hawkeye series was created to showcase that Kate Bishop is worthy of carrying forward the Avenger’s name. However, it seems that the new movie is more preoccupied with larger-than-life heroes and more humane characters like the Hawkeye are therefore has been left out.

2) Spider-Man

Spider-Man (Image via Netflix)

Another surprising superhero that is missing from the Avengers: Doomsday lineup of announced cast is Tom Holland’s superhero in red. Spider-Man is one of the most famous superheroes in the team and is known for his father and son like association with Tony Stark. Further, he is a central character as he fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos and is a fan-favorite character.

His disappearance from the upcoming movie might be attributed to Sony’s complicated rights arrangement and the prioritization of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Further, now that viewers know that the present Tony Stark is a doppelganger, it would have made a memorable confrontation between Spider-Man and the man wearing his mentor’s face.

3) Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange (Image via Apple TV+)

Benedict Cumberbatch’s powerful character of the sorcerer, Doctor Strange, is an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His disappearance from the Avengers: Doomsday cast is surprising as he was touted to be the successor to Tony Stark. Strange also introduced incursions in Multiverse of Madness, which is the basis for the conflict in the upcoming movie.

Further, Strange is the person who helped create Battleworld for Doom and is therefore an important character. Without Strange, the upcoming movie misses the character who understands both the mystical and scientific aspects of the multiverse chaos and Doom himself.

4) Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch (Image via Apple TV+)

Even the enigmatic character of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is nowhere to be seen in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list. The actress herself denied any involvement with the upcoming movie, which has been a big letdown for fans. Even though the character apparently died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was hoped that Wanda would return in some form.

However, that seems like an unfulfilled dream now. Wiccan was the one who rescued his memory-wiped mother from the clutches of Doctor Doom and it seemed that the Scarlet Witch could make an entry. Fans must keep on hoping whether Olsen’s denials are genuine or a strategy to hide her surprise appearance.

5) Hulk

Hulk (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Ruffalo’s green superhero is also nowhere to be seen in the latest casting list of Avengers: Doomsday. Despite being one of the six original Avengers, the Hulk is also sidelined from the new movie, much to the disappointment of the fans. The upcoming movie could have been the perfect vehicle for Hulk to fight against his alter-ego, which was seen in Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Hulk’s disappearance is also confusing as the character is an important part of God King Doom in Hickman’s Secret Wars. The movie could have therefore been the perfect opportunity for introducing a new Hulk variant who combines Banner’s intelligence and Hulk’s rage. The fact that a movie on Doctor Doom does not have an alternate Hulk, is surprising to day the least.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the various superheroes who are missing from the Avengers: Doomsday cast.

