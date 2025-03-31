“Next level of expectations” — Speculation grows as unconfirmed reports claim Avengers: Doomsday will feature permanent hero deaths

Speculation about Avengers: Doomsday has intensified following unconfirmed rumors that the new film will have some of Marvel's heroes dying permanently. While no official statement has been released, fan discussions and online chatter continue to grow.

Ad

A recent post on X claimed that directors Joe and Anthony Russo stated several heroes would be killed in Avengers: Doomsday with no chance for revival, unlike in past MCU movies. However, no verified source confirms that the Russo Brothers ever made the claim.

Here's what the X user wrote:

Fans react to Avengers: Doomsday rumors (Image via X/@jahongi70005440)

Despite the lack of credible sources, the rumor has spread, leaving fans worried about the potential demise of some of their favorite heroes.

Ad

Trending

As soon as the rumored post about Avengers: Doomsday went live on X, fan reactions poured in.

"That means nothing thanks to Multiverse. Did they even watch Endgame after what they did with Gamora?" said one X user.

Bro they brought back Robert Downey Jr. Unless it's Uncle Ben, then anyone can come back at any time. commented another X user.

Ad

"Russo brothers gonna be looking at each other confused when the audience starts cheering uncontrollably after Captain Marvel dies. shared another X user.

"it is multiverse so yes it'll be much easier than snapping fingers since there are tons of the same hero across different worlds" said one X user.

The reactions to the post did not stop there, more fans shared their opinions on the rumors.

Ad

"I don't know if this is true or not, but I HEARD that this whole Dr. Doom storyline eventually leads to a big reset of the universe and pretty much any and every character could come back." shared one X user.

"I thought the whole point of Secret Wars (once again, from my understanding) is that the mutants and avengers and all the other heroes finally get put into the same universe. Would that not mean even more appearances from everybody?" commented another X user.

Ad

"I mean they might eventually but I don’t think it’ll be a continuation from this universe. I’m pre sure they’ll wanna create the mutant universe while having the avengers in it which will evetually lead to a massive x men vs avengers movie" said another X user.

Read More: Does Captain America: Brave New World have a post-credits scene? Explained

Ad

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Avengers: Doomsday is a forthcoming superhero film about the Marvel Comics superhero team, the Avengers. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and AGBO and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Avengers: Doomsday will be the fifth Avengers film, following Avengers: Endgame (2019), and the 39th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, the movie has an ensemble cast, with Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, and Kelsey Grammer.

Ad

Additional cast members include Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.

Read More: Captain America: Brave New World Soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Initially, Marvel announced two new Avengers movies, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, in July 2022 as the end of Phase Six and The Multiverse Saga. However, after actor Jonathan Majors faced legal troubles and was dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror, Marvel began deviating from that storyline.

Ad

By late 2023, Destin Daniel Cretton parted ways as director of The Kang Dynasty, and Waldron took the place of Jeff Loveness as writer of the film. In July 2024, Marvel officially announced the new title of the film as Avengers: Doomsday, affirming the return of the Russo Brothers and Stephen McFeely. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr. was announced to return, this time playing the villain Doctor Doom.

Production for Avengers: Doomsday is planned to begin from March to August 2025 at Pinewood Studios in England.

Ad

Read More: Captain America: Brave New World - Release date countdown, where to watch, cast, and more

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in the United States on May 1, 2026, as part of Phase Six of the MCU, with its sequel, Secret Wars, following on May 7, 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback