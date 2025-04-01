“Imagine if Doomsday was a bad film”: Marvel fans worried as Avengers: Doomsday production begins without a finalized script

Last week, on March 27, 2025, it was revealed that Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday had finally entered production. This was done by announcing the cast for the film via a live stream. Being the fifth Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the project has been in development for a long while now.

Previously known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Avengers: Doomsday has been stuck in long development process as Marvel Studios had to do a hard creative pivot after actor Jonathan Majors was let go from the studio. This meant original director Destin Daniel Cretton had to step down as well and The Russo Brothers had to return to steer the ship.

However, on Sunday, March 30, 2025, a scooper by the name of @DanielRPK on X reported that the script for Avengers: Doomsday hasn't been completed yet and the film has still started its development.

"About Avengers Doomsday, production started but NOT filming. They're still building sets. Filming only starts in April. And they STILL don't have a finalized script," wrote @DanielRPK.

While Daniel's statement is still just a report, it was enough to cause a massive reaction from fans who were worried over why the movie would go into production if the script hasn't been completed yet. Here are some reactions from fans:

"This seems very rushed, hopefully this is not the Russo’s first L in the MCU. Imagine if Doomsday was a bad film what does that mean for Secret Wars…," wrote one concerned fan.

"Sounds like Avengers: Doomsday is off to a rocky start—sets in progress, but no filming until April and still no finalized script. Hope they pull it together," expressed another fan.

"Not having a full cast or script and the movie starts fliming in a few days Is crazy," opined another fan.

"This is giving “rush the thing out the machine even if it jams it” vibes. The simple fact that DC wants to focus on having finalized scripts before starting productions is reassuring and gives me more optimism there than Marvels flailing efforts," chipped in another fan.

"If this is the case then they should delay the movie untill things have been finalised bc idk how they are gonna manage to compete everything in the span of a year," shared another fan.

"That scripted should’ve been finished. What are they rushing now for?" questioned another fan.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theatres on May 1, 2026

As of now, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, 2026. The film will feature the return of actors like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, and more to the MCU.

Here is the entire revealed cast list:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier

Letitia Wright as Black Panther

Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Lewis Pullman as Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Falcon

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

David Harbour as Red Guardian

Winston Duke as M'Baku

Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Patrick Stewart as Professor X

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

James Marsden as Cyclops

Channing Tatum as Gambit

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

The film is being directed by The Russo Brothers who previously helmed Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

For further updates, stay tuned.

