Presence (2025): Full list of cast and characters explored 

Presence is a psychological horror film that opened in theaters nationwide in the United States on January 24, 2025. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film is shot from the perspective of a supernatural force terrorizing a family.

The story of the film revolves around Rebekah Payne, her husband Chris, and their two kids Chloe and Tyler, who relocate to a new home. Only Chloe seems to know that a supernatural presence is interfering with her ordinary life. Towards the end of the film, the motive of the presence's activities and its true nature gradually begin to unravel.

The ensemble cast of the movie includes Lucy Liu as Rebekah Payne, Callina Liang as Chloe Payne, Eddy Maday as Tyler Payne, Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne, and West Mulholland as Ryan Caldwell.

Complete cast list of Presence

1) Lucy Liu as Rebekah Payne

Lucy Liu as Rebekah Payne (Image via Prime Video)

Lucy Liu stars as Rebekah Payne in the 2025 movie Presence. Rebekah is Chloe and Tyler's mother and is not on good terms with her husband, Chris. She keeps her distance from Chloe despite her daughter claiming that there is someone else present in the house.

Lucy Liu is a Chinese-American actress who gained recognition from her starring role in the drama series Ally McBeal. She has also won several awards, such as the Critics' Choice Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award. The actress is also famous for her appearances in Charlie's Angels, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Set It Up, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

2) Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne

Chris Sullivan as Chris Payne (Image via Instagram/@sullivangrams)

Chris is the father of Chloe, who expresses concern for his daughter's behavioural patterns. He is also seen questioning his marriage to Rebekah and is on the verge of ending things.

Chris Sullivan is known for his role as Toby Damon in the drama series This Is Us. His other acting projects include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Stranger Things, A Gifted Man, and The Americans. Before his role in this film, he voiced the character Bane in the movie Merry Little Batman.

3) Callina Liang as Chloe Payne

Callina Liang as Chloe Payne (Image via Prime Video)

Chloe is Rebekah and Chris's daughter and is the only one in the house who seems to notice the spirit wandering. The supernatural entity appears to protect her from danger by disrupting her actions and causing chaos.

Callina Liang had her breakout role in the teen drama series Tell Me Everything, which was coincidentally her television debut. Besides this film, she has appeared in the 2024 thriller film Bad Genius.

4) Eddy Maday as Tyler Payne

Eddy Maday as Tyler Payne (Image via Instagram/@eddymaday)

Tyler is Chloe's brother, who appears to be an arrogant and insecure teenager. He struggles with guilt after denying allegations about humiliating his classmate. However, he does play a major, unexpected role in the film to redeem himself. This movie is Eddy Maday's debut acting role and one of the only major acting projects he is a part of.

List of supporting actors in Presence

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Presence. Here is a list of actors and the characters they play in the film.

West Mulholland as Ryan Caldwell

Julia Fox as Cece

Benny Elledge as Contractor

Daniel Danielson as painter

Jared Wiseman as painter

Robert M. Jimenez as painter

Lucas Papaelias as Carl

Natalie Woolams-Torres as Lisa

Nathaly Sabino as Nadia

Abigale Coakley as Simone

Presence is available to stream on Prime Video.

