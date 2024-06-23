Prey (2024): Full list of cast in the movie

Prey is a 2024 American action thriller film that has garnered attention for its gripping storyline and dynamic cast. Directed by Mukunda Michael Dewil, the film boasts a lineup of talented actors, including Ryan Phillippe, Mena Suvari, and Emile Hirsch.

The movie follows a young couple's harrowing journey through the Kalahari Desert, where they face life-threatening dangers after their missionary station is attacked by militants. As they navigate their way through the treacherous landscape, survival becomes increasingly uncertain.

Exploring cast list details of Prey

1) Ryan Phillippe as Andrew

Ryan Phillippe as Andrew (Image via Ryan Phillippe/Instagram)

A devoted Christian family man forced out of Kalahari with his wife Sue makes Ryan Philip one of the main characters in this movie. He characterizes Andrew as being deeply compassionate about his love for his wife, hence doing everything possible to safeguard both himself and her from the harsh realities she had to encounter.

Ryan is popularly known for his roles in movies like Cruel Intentions and Shooter.

2) Mena Suvari as Sue

Mena Suvari as Sue (Image via Mena Suvari/Instagram)

Sue’s role was played by Mena Souvani, an actress recognized for her appearances in American Beauty and American Pie. Other than being an actor, Mena Suvari originally started her career in the entertainment industry as a model. Sue, in the movie, is injured badly but still determined to stay alive after a plane crash.

3) Emile Hirsch as Grun

Emile Hirsch as Grun (Image Via Emile Hirsch Instagram)

Grun, played by Emile Hirsh, is a smuggler whose decisions affect the group's chances for survival within the unfriendly wilderness and become another important personage against the ordeals. Emile Hirsch has previously worked in movies like Lone Survivor, Into the Wild, and the hit rom-com movie The Girl Next Door.

Hirsh has also released two albums till date, Mnemonic and Denihilism.

4) Dylan Flashner as Tyler

Dylan Flashner as Tyler (Image Via Dylan Flashner Instagram)

Tyler, played by Dylan Flashner, is a wealthy passenger on the ill-fated flight. Flashner, who has appeared in various independent films, brings a sense of entitlement and desperation to Tyler, highlighting his struggle to navigate the dire circumstances.

5) Tristan Thompson as Max

Max is another character in Prey who escapes the danger and realizes the group’s predicament promptly. The character has been played by Tristan Thompsom, and his previous work both on TV and in film include The Tutor, Cherubs, and Collide.

6) Jeremy Tardy as Thabo

Tardy plays Thabo, who was a guide to Tyler when he got lost in the desert region. Jeremy Tardy was previously seen in Dear White People, Ballers, and 68 Whiskey.

What happens in Prey?

Prey begins with Andrew and Sue being compelled to leave their mission station in the Kalahari Desert by a dangerous gang of extremists. They get on Grun’s small plane, and then it hits severe air turbulence that results in a crash at Ngala Reserve, which is a home for wild animals. Andrew decides to remain with his wife, even as the other group members rush off for help.

The survivors’ journey across the desert becomes increasingly difficult and high-strung. When Andrew discovers that Grun has been smuggling rhino horns, he realizes what is driving the pilot; this adds another twist to their story. The group finds itself confronted by lions and other animals while having many bloody encounters with local militias.

In the film's climax, Grun saves Andrew from being killed by a lion by giving himself up. Exhausted and hurt, Andrew eventually gets saved from certain death by some villagers who come across him just before he is about to die as a result of extreme weather conditions or predators.

The movie concludes with a grim survival theme, highlighting the hardships that these characters were able to endure in order to stay alive against all odds.

Prey combines aspects of survival, moral ambiguity, and intense action, making it a good addition to the action thriller genre.

Prey was released on March 15, 2024.