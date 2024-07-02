Problemista: Full list of cast in the movie

Problemista is the brainchild of actor Julio Torres, who also wrote the screenplay and directed the film. This A24 venture is a unique surrealist comedy film that boasts an ensemble of talented actors, including Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, and James Scully, among others.

Torres plays an El Salvadorian immigrant in New York City who aspires to be a toy designer. But he gets into a desperate situation after losing his job and facing deportation. He starts working as a freelance assistant to an eccentric art critic, Elizabeth, played by Swinton, who promises him a sponsorship upon completion of the work.

However, in this hilarious and twisted take on the American dream, nothing goes smoothly for Alejandro, giving viewers plenty to enjoy on the screen. Problemista premiered at the South By Southwest Festival on March 14, 2023, and was released theatrically in the United States on March 1, 2024.

Problemista movie full cast explored

1) Julio Torres as Alejandro

Julio Torres is also the director, writer, and producer (Image via Facebook/A24)

Playing the role of Alejandro, the Salvadorian comedian is also the writer, director, and one of the producers of the film. He gained prominence for his work on projects like Saturday Night Live and Los Espookys. In this surrealistic film, Torres brings a distinct comedic style to his performances, delivering an earnest portrayal of immigrant struggle while simultaneously making the viewers smile.

2) Tilda Swinton as Elizabeth

Tilda plays an art critic (Image via Youtube/A24)

A versatile actress known for her roles in films such as Doctor Strange, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Tilda has almost achieved veteran status in the film business.

Swinton has always expressed fondness for unique projects, and in Problemista, she exhibits the same by playing an eccentric art-world outcast. Her character Elizabeth is weird, moody, selfish, and ambitious, and Tilda executes each trait with perfection.

3) RZA as Bobby

RZA is the stage name of Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, a rapper, record producer, and actor known for his roles in The Man with the Iron Fists, Repo Men, G.I Joe: Retaliation. He also had an illustrious music career as the leader of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Bobby is Elizabeth's husband, who was accidentally unplugged from his cryogenically frozen machine by Alejandro. He was an artist famous for making egg paintings, which Elizabeth wants to acquire and exhibit.

4) Catalina Saavedra as Dolores

Dolores is a protective mother (Image via Youtube/A24)

In Problemista, Catalina Saavedra plays Alejandro's loving and caring mother, Dolores, who often had a nightmare of him getting inside an unknown cave with a monster. This dream symbolizes Alejandro's struggle in America as an immigrant.

Saavedra is a Chilean film and stage actress who first gained international acclaim for her titular role in the Sundance Film Festival Award-winning foreign film The Maid.

5) James Scully as Bingham

Scully from the Netflix series You? fame plays Elizabeth's secondary assistant and understands the game better than Alejandro. He has previously appeared in films such as Straight Up and Fire Island.

6) Greta Lee as Dalia

Greta Lee as the artist, Dalia (Image via Imdb)

Greta Lee is known for her performances in Russian Doll and The Morning Show. In Problemista, she plays Dalia, the former student of Bobby, who possesses one of his paintings. Elizabeth had once hurt her career by writing a bad and scornful review of her work out of jealousy for her relationship with Bobby.

Now, it has fallen upon Alejandro to get Bobby's painting from Dalia for Elizabeth's exhibition.

What is Problemista movie about?

Problemista is about the bizarreness of the overrated and oversold American dream that turns people into mere cogs on giant wheels. It is penned with a unique sense of humor and drama by Julio Torres. The film centers around Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador. His dreams of making it to New York City are thwarted when his work visa runs out, forcing him to navigate the complexities of the immigration system.

To stay in the United States and pursue his dream, Alejandro has to work for an eccentric art critic named Elizabeth. She is a difficult and unpredictable character, and her unconventional demands create a series of comedic and dramatic situations that Alejandro must navigate.

Problemista explores themes of ambition, cultural identity, and the immigrant experience, all while blending humor and heartfelt moments.

With a talented leader and a stellar cast, Problemista promises to offer a fresh perspective on the challenges and aspirations of an immigrant trying to weave a new life in America.

Problemista is available to stream on Max, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

