Who is Natasha Lyonne? Details explored as actress joins Fantastic Four cast 

The highly speculated reboot of Marvel's first family, The Fantastic Four, received a brand new update earlier today as the casting of Natasha Lyonne in the movie was confirmed. According to Deadline, the 45-year-old has enjoyed a successful career with roles in acting and voice acting. She will be taking up an unspecified role in the movie, which is set to release on July 25, 2025.

Lyonne joins a cast list that is already turning out to be a roster of talented actors. It includes the likes of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. With all four of the superheroes set to be part of the film already announced, it is currently unclear as to what role Natasha Lyonne will be taking up.

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four will be released sometime in 2025. The film will be based on a screenplay that the likes of Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, and Jeff Kaplan worked on. It is also based on the comics created by the late Marvel great Stan Lee. Multiple other cast choices have also been confirmed, although Natasha Lyonne's movie adds another interesting dimension to the mix.

Who is the brand new Fantastic Four star, Natasha Lyonne?

The American actress has been a part of the industry since the 1980s and made her debut in a children's series called Pee-wee's Playhouse as Opal. She also featured in the 1986 movie Heartburn, in which she had an uncredited role.

However, Lyonne has since become a mainstream star and has acted in multiple stellar projects over the years. Some of her roles include American Pie 2, Uncut Gems, Scary Movie 2, and the 2023-released His Three Daughters. In recent years, Natasha Lyonne has effectively graduated to the role of an executive producer.

She was recently seen as Nurse Tup in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, where she stars and is also a producer. Lyonne has previously been known famously for her roles in shows such as Russian Doll and Poker Face. She will be undergoing her first foray into the superhero world with The Fantastic Four.

It is presently unclear whether Natasha Lyonne will be playing a positive character or one of the antagonists that the Fantastic Four will be facing. The movie has already confirmed the presence of none other than Ralph Ineson as Galactus, a character eventually expected to emerge as a major villain in the MCU.

Furthermore, a gender-swapped Silver Surfer role has been given to Julia Garner. While the character, closely linked with Galactus, is gender-fluid in the comics as well, the original character was earlier a human male named Norrin Radd.

With such a huge list of new faces and characters set to be on the big screen, Natasha Lyonne is joining the MCU with no details about her role being made apparent thus far. Fantastic Four is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025, and can be expected to be an entertaining ride.