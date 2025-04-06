"Proud of Mani"- Fans are grooving on the beats of the original song by Normani stars in Freaky Tales

Normani made her acting debut in the action-comedy film Freaky Tales, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The film stars the songstress as Entice, a member of the aspiring rap duo Danger Zone, and was released on April 4, 2024.

Ad

The movie captures the authentic '80s Oakland rap scene with Normani's Entice and Dominique Thorne's Barbie performing several original songs. One of those songs made it on the internet, and fans could not help but express their awe at Normani's singing skills. For instance, one fan wrote:

"The rap cadence was on point. Proud of Mani"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments.

"Normani is so talented" - another fan wrote.

"Normani is a star in everything she does" - another fan added.

"Omggg!! Mani's so locked into her role!! That's Entice right there!" - another fan mused.

Fans continued to praise Normani for her rapping.

"Normani killed her rapping skills" - another fan wrote.

Ad

"OKKKK RAPMANI" - another fan mused.

"This was really good." - another fan added.

Normani is an American singer who rose to fame as a member of the girl band Fifth Harmony, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Since the band went on hiatus in 2018, Normani has collaborated with several popular musicians like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and Calvin Harris.

Ad

Normani on her experience of dabbling in '80s rap music in Freaky Tales

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official synopsis of Freaky Tales reads:

"Set in 1987 Oakland, Freaky Tales presents a multi-track mixtape of colorful characters—including an NBA star, a corrupt cop, a female rap duo, teen punks, neo-Nazis, and a debt collector—who are on a collision course in a fever dream of showdowns and battles."

While Normani has been in the music business for years, the '80s rap music was a new genre for her. The narrative that is told through her character, Entice, and her on-screen rap partner, Barbie, is based on a true story, just like some other parts of the film.

Ad

In an interview with Vulture dated Jan. 21, 2024, Normani opened up about what it was like to delve into the music of that era. She said:

“It was so much fun, especially for me, I feel like I was able to get outside of myself, from what I would traditionally sound like. Being able to tap into a whole different era, and just being educated too on the music and the influence that Oakland has."

Ad

Normani opened up about her filming experience in Freaky Tales

Expand Tweet

Ad

Freaky Tales allowed Normani to work with experienced actors like Ben Mendelsohn, who is a longtime collaborator of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress Dominique Thorne, and late Euphoria star Angus Cloud.

In an interview with Elle published on April 26, 2025, Normani opened up about what it was like to film Freaky Tales. She said:

"It was such a refreshing experience for me, especially since a lot of my time and my heart had been dedicated to music for so long. I felt like I was able to be creative in a different way. [...] It was just a really dope experience for me. It went by fast and slow all in the same breath."

Ad

Freaky Tales is in theaters now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More