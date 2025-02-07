Repo Man soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the sci-fi movie

Repo Man is a science fiction black comedy released in theatres across the United States on March 2, 1984. Harry Dean Stanton and Emilio Estevez featured in the lead roles. Tracey Walter, Olivia Barash, Sy Richardson, Vonetta McGee, and Fox Harris also appeared in supporting roles.

Although Repo Man wasn't a huge box office success, it received acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Over the years, it has developed a cult following, thanks to its unique storytelling, strong performances, and direction. The film's soundtrack has also been well-received.

Several songs from the film's soundtrack have remained popular over the years, including Institutionalized, Coup d'État, and When the Shi* Hits the Fan. There are more songs, which will be explored in this article, so continue reading to learn about them.

Trending

The soundtrack of Repo Man

The songs on Repo Man's soundtrack were performed by several artists, including Black Flag, the Circle Jerks, The Plugz Suicidal Tendencies, and Iggy Pop among others.

The full tracklist comprises the following songs:

Repo Man performed by Iggy Pop, Steve Jones, Nigel Harrison, Clem Burke Institutionalized performed by Suicidal Tendencies Coup d'État performed by Circle Jerks TV Party performed by Black Flag El Clavo y la Cruz performed by The Plugz When the Shi* Hits the Fan performed by Circle Jerks Pablo Picasso performed by Burning Sensations Let's Have a War performed by Fear Bad Man performed by Juicy Bananas Reel Ten performed by The Plugz Hombre Secreto (Secret Agent Man) performed by The Plugz

Also read: Paradise soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series.

About the movie

Repo Man narrates the story of Otto Maddox, a young punk rocker portrayed by Emilio Estevez, who is hired by a car repossession agency. Initially, everything goes smoothly, but Otto soon finds himself caught in a chaotic series of events that lead to unexpected twists.

The official synopsis for the movie, highlighted by Apple TV Plus, where it is currently available in selective regions, reads:

"Emilio Estevez and Harry Dean Stanton team up to prove that anything worth having is worth stealing back in this non-stop action-comedy. After frustrated punk rocker Otto Maddox (Estevez) quits his dead-end supermarket job, he's hired by Bud (Stanton) to work as an apprentice "repo man."

"In no time, the rookie is caught up in a series of off-the-wall adventures involving government agents, UFO cultists, hired thugs and a lobotomized nuclear scientist, culminating in the search for an incredibly valuable '64 Chevy containing a secret that can change the course of civilization overnight! An explosive action-packed cult classic that combines the seedy underworld of car repossession with the quirky realm of science fiction."

Also read: The Union soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie.

How to watch the movie

Repo Man is available on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Getty)

The movie is available on multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at Home. However, it must be noted, that the movie is only available for rent and purchase on all these platforms.

This means that even the audiences willing to watch the movie on subscription-based platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus, will have to pay additional charges over their subscription fees to watch the film.

Also read: Queer (2024) soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the movie.

Follow Sportskeeda to stay updated with the latest trends in TV shows and movies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback