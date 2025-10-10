  • home icon
  Roofman soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

Roofman soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the movie

By Sakshi Singh
Modified Oct 10, 2025 13:55 GMT
Roofman
Roofman movie (Image Via Paramount Pictures)

Roofman is Derek Cianfrance's 2025 American crime comedy, which blends heartfelt drama, humor, and suspense with a well-chosen soundtrack to perfectly complement its tone. Roofman's soundtrack captures the film's irony and nostalgia of Jeffrey Manchester's life.

The film's score is written by Christopher Bear, most notably associated with work on Grizzly Bear, and his gentle, ethereal soundscapes suit the soundtrack's blend of retro and contemporary tracks. The movie features songs like Ultra Naté, The Ronettes, and Byron Lee & the Dragonaires and more.

What is the soundtrack of Roofman? Details explored

These are all the songs included in Roofman:

  • Cudjo – Written by José Vaca Flores
  • El Fuereños – Written and performed by Zé Manel
  • Jaded Heart – Written by Darren Wilsey, performed by Limor
  • Free – Written by John C. Ciafone, Lem Springsteen & Ultra Naté; performed by Ultra Naté
  • Tonight – Written by Richard L. Garcia & Rosel Anton Minter; performed by PMG ft. Keith
  • Rescue Me – Written and performed by Angela Johnson
  • I Can't Forget – Written and performed by Evan Olson
  • I Trust – Composed by Roger McGuinn
  • Hearts Were Made To Be Broken – Sung by Burns
  • Don't Speak – Composed by Eric Stefani & Gwen Stefani
  • Little Drummer Boy – Sung by Jim Nabors
  • Loyalty – Composed and sung by Tim Terry
  • Happy Christmas – Sung by Byron Lee & The Dragonaires feat. Toots & The Maytals
  • No Room at the Inn – Composed by Mel Sterret & Edwin Stoess
  • Sleigh Ride – Sung by The Ronettes
  • Adeste Fideles – Sung by Vic Damone
  • Auld Lang Syne – Sung by Byron Lee & The Dragonaires featuring S.P.M.
What is Roofman about and who stars in it?

Roofman movie (Image Via Paramount Pictures)
Roofman movie (Image Via Paramount Pictures)

Roofman tells the incredible true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a U.S. Army Reserve non-commissioned officer who turns to crime after financial struggles. Nicknamed Roofman due to his rather unorthodox way of entering McDonald's by climbing through their roofs, Jeffrey's crimes were as bold as they were unorthodox.

After being arrested and sentenced to prison, he orchestrates a brazen escape by hiding under a prison bus and later finds sanctuary in the ceiling of a Toys R Us store.

Jeffrey constructs a secret life, literally and figuratively. He builds a little hideout at the back of the store walls, surviving on snacks and pilfered supplies as he observes the employees living their working lives.

Later on, he also falls in love with Leigh Wainscott, an employee and single mother who is played by Kirsten Dunst, and starts a double life, as a fugitive wanted by the law, and also as a dashing man in love. The movie goes into his moral paradoxes, his yearning for human connection, and the inescapable breakdown of his constructed world.

The cast of Roofman features Channing Tatum as the charismatic and empathetic Jeffrey Manchester. The film also features Kirsten Dunst as Leigh, a good-natured store clerk who falls for him without any idea of his secret. Ben Mendelsohn portrays Ron, a preacher who serves as the moral compass for Jeffrey's troubled life, while Peter Dinklage plays Mitch, the blunt store manager.

The rest of the cast comprises LaKeith Stanfield, Uzo Aduba, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Lily Collias, and Jimmy O. Yang, among others.

It is directed by Derek Cianfrance, whose work includes Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines.

The movie received its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and was distributed in U.S. theaters by Paramount Pictures and Miramax on October 10, 2025.

Sakshi Singh

