Rumpelstiltskin (2025): Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Rumpelstiltskin, the long-awaited movie, is almost here for the fans of both dark fantasy and the famous German fairy tale collected by the Brothers Grimm. The movie, which is set to come out on April 8 in theaters and digitally on April 7, seems to have a new and exciting take on the old story. Directed by Andy Edwards, the movie is a unique mix of folklore and mystery.

Distributed by Miracle Media production house, Rumpelstiltskin tells the story of Evalina, a young woman who has to make some deals with a scary creature to save her life.

This exciting new version of the story combines the fantastical parts of the original with a more grown-up and complicated plot. The movie takes a new look at an old story by exploring themes of power, betrayal, and survival.

The official synopsis of the movie says,

“Miller lies about daughter's gold-spinning ability. Imp helps her impress King. She promises imp her future child for continued aid. When payment comes due, imp strikes deal with devil.”

Rumpelstiltskin arrives in theaters on April 8, 2025

The movie is set to be released on April 8, 2025. Before that, on April 7, 2025, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Sky, and Virgin.

The story is about Evalina, a miller's daughter. When her father lies to the King and says she can turn straw into gold, she finds herself in great danger. She makes a deal with the imp-like Rumpelstiltskin to avoid being put to death. In exchange for his magical help, she pledges her firstborn child to the imp.

Evalina tries to save her firstborn on the condition that she guesses the imp's name right. It will be interesting to see how this 2025 film reinterprets the folklore.

What’s in the trailer?

The trailer introduces us to a world full of danger and dark magic. In the opening moments, a man warns Evalina,

“There are wolves out here – and worse. Much worse. I’ve heard tales that would make the skin crawl off your bones.”

The setting is eerie, and the mention of “wolves and tales” hints at the folkloric world in which the story takes place.

Rumpelstiltskin's sinister role becomes apparent when he demands a "human child" from Evalina and she says,

“My firstborn child shall be yours.”

The dark, oppressive atmosphere is reinforced by scenes of Evalina facing the consequences of her bargain. As she navigates her rise to Queen, the stakes continue to build, with Evalina determined to protect her son at all costs.

Cast of the movie

The movie features Hannah Baxter-Eve as Evalina, the headstrong and determined miller’s daughter. Joss Carter portrays the infamous Rumpelstiltskin, a woodland imp whose actions drive the film’s plot.

Adrian Bouchet, known for his role in Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, plays Sir Lothar, a character entwined in the political intrigue surrounding Evalina’s rise to power. Other actors in the cast include Colin Malone, Chris Mills, Evyn George, Jennifer Lim, Ayvianna Snow, and Annabella Rich.

Rumpelstiltskin will be released in theaters on April 8, 2025.

