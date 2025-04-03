Eric Larue: Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

The much-anticipated movie Eric Larue, directed by Michael Shannon, will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. Magnolia Pictures will be putting out the movie, which is Shannon's first time directing a movie. Eric Larue focuses on how a family deals with their feelings after something terrible happens, especially the mother of a son who has committed a terrible crime.

The story is about Janice, played by Judy Greer, whose son Eric killed three high school classmates. While Janice tries to deal with her anger and grief, her husband Ron (Alexander Skarsgård) looks for comfort in a different religious group.

Erik Larue is based on Brett Neveu's play from 2002, which Neveu also turned into a movie. Through the eyes of a family torn apart by tragedy, the movie highlights grief, forgiveness, and the search for the good in life.

Eric Larue will be released on April 4, 2025, by Magnolia Pictures. The emotional tension between the characters, especially Janice and her husband, is central to the plot, making this a thought-provoking and deeply emotional film.

Plot of the movie

Following their son's horrific school shooting, Eric LaRue follows Janice (Greer) and her husband Ron (Skarsgård) as they deal with their grief and their different reactions to the tragedy. Ron finds safety in a new church, but Janice feels cut off from her faith and the people around her.

The movie portrays how hard it is for parents to deal with their feelings when they lose their children. The main conflict between Janice and Ron, which comes from their religious beliefs and marriage, gives the story more depth. Janice doesn't know how to move on or even deal with the events that have destroyed their life.

The story takes place between two religious groups that are at odds with each other and offer different ways to heal. Janice has to deal with her grief and maybe find a way to forgive her son for what he did while she goes through this difficult time.

What's in the trailer?

In the Eric Larue trailer, Janice's inner turmoil is clear as she deals with the effects of her son's actions. As the trailer begins, there is a quiet moment of reflection as Janice thinks back to a time when her son was young.

The story quickly jumps to the present, where she is going through a lot of trouble because of her son's crime. The words "I just want to understand why I'm feeling the way I'm feeling" show how emotionally tense the movie is.

While Janice is dealing with her grief, her pastor advises her and tells her to let herself heal. The trailer shows how reluctant she is by showing her repeatedly saying:

"Stop talking to me like that. I'm not a kid."

As she is told to meet with the mothers of the victims, her journey toward redemption and understanding begins. This is a moment that represents her attempt to let go and heal.

In the trailer, there is a juxtaposition of Janice's hesitations and the more radical, conservative religious approach offered by the church her husband attends. The scene where Janice's pastor urges her to "leave yourself open to healing and praying" highlights her internal conflict between seeking peace and confronting the horror of her son's actions.

The final moments of the trailer reveal the intense emotional climax, with Janice confronting the reality of her son's crime.

“Your son isn’t gone, Janice. Your son is alive,” the pastor says, attempting to offer a sense of hope amidst the overwhelming pain.

Cast of Eric LaRue

The cast of the movie features Judy Greer as Janice LaRue. Greer gives the part a quiet strength that shows how a mother dealing with an unimaginable tragedy feels and how complicated her feelings are.

Ron is played by Alexander Skarsgård. His character's journey involves finding comfort in a more extreme religious group. Alison Pill as Lisa Graff, Tracy Letts as Bill Verne, and Paul Sparks as Pastor Steve are some of the other notable actors in Eric LaRue.

Eric LaRue will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025.

