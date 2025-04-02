Psycho Therapy (2025): Release date, trailer, plot, and everything we know so far

Director Tolga Karaçelik's English-language debut film, Psycho Therapy (2025), is coming out in New York theaters on April 4, 2025. The film will subsequently be expanding to more theaters across the United States on April 11, 2025. Besides, it will also be available for video-on-demand services starting the same date.

The story of Psycho Therapy (2025) is about a writer named Keane, facing challenges to complete a book about serial killers. With a serial killer trying to "help" Keane's failing marriage while teaching him killing techniques, the story takes a dark yet funny turn.

Psycho Therapy arrives in US theaters on April 4, 2025

Psycho Therapy (2025) will be released on April 4, 2025, in New York theaters. The cast of Psycho Therapy includes John Magaro as the writer Keane, and Steve Buscemi as the serial killer Kollmick. Britt Lower plays Keane's wife, Suzie, while Ward Horton portrays David. Olli Haaskivi stars as Seymour, and Sydney Cole Alexander takes on the role of Zoe.

Plot of Psycho Therapy (2025)

In Psycho Therapy (2025), John Magaro plays Keane, a writer who is having a hard time with his marriage and his unfinished book about serial killers. Keane's life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Kollmick (Steve Buscemi), a retired serial killer. This is after four years of not being able to write.

Kollmick offers to be Keane's teacher and teach him the "art" of murder to help him finish his book. While Keane deals with this strange mentorship, his wife Suzie (Britt Lower) thinks Kollmick is their new marriage counselor.

Kollmick tries to help Keane and Suzie's troubled relationship, even though he has a bad reputation, which makes things more confusing. However, soon it becomes more and more clear that Kollmick might not be as retired as he says, and the lessons he teaches could be very bad.

The psychological drama film blends dark humor and suspense, as Keane's life gets worse and out of control.

Trailer breakdown of the upcoming movie

The trailer of the movie introduces audiences to the chaotic world of Keane, a struggling writer, and his unlikely mentor, Kollmick, a retired serial killer. The trailer opens with tension as Keane admits to his wife, Suzie, that he has been working on his book for four years with no progress.

Keane’s life soon takes a strange turn when Kollmick enters the picture, confidently stating:

"I’m the person for the job. I’m a retired serial killer."

The absurdity of the situation quickly escalates as Suzie mistakenly believes Kollmick is their new marriage counselor. In a humorous yet unsettling moment, Kollmick says, "Marriage is a living organism," drawing a parallel between the dynamics of a marriage and the gruesome concept of killing.

The trailer highlights the bizarre and darkly comic interactions between the characters, as Kollmick attempts to offer relationship advice while drawing from his sinister expertise.

As the story progresses, the trailer teases moments of escalating tension and strange humor, particularly in scenes where Kollmick delivers cryptic lines like, "Am I gonna die? Will I survive?" while Keane’s personal life spins further out of control.

The trailer builds a sense of looming danger, promising a twisted mix of comedy and suspense, as Kollmick’s past as a serial killer threatens to seep into the present in unexpected and often humorous ways.

Psycho Therapy (2025) will be available in theaters.

