Semi-Soeter: Full list of cast and characters explored 

Semi-Soeter, a sequel to the hit 2012 movie Semi-Soet, is an Afrikaans-language romantic comedy that came out on Netflix on June 20, 2025. The movie follows the journey of Jaci and JP Basson, who are married. The movie is both funny and sad, and it explores themes of family, truth, and navigating work-related challenges.

Jaci and JP are the main characters in Semi-Soeter. They own a marketing company called Mojo together. They don't have kids, but they have to act like they do for a business pitch to YBAB, a company that makes baby products. To make the client like them more, they act like Henry, their nephew, is their son. Jaci finds out she is pregnant.

Nico Panagio plays JP, and Anel Alexander plays Jaci in Semi-Soeter. There are also important parts for Louw Venter as Hertjie, Sandra Vaughn as Karla, and Diaan Lawrenson as Chadrie. Neels van Jaarsveld plays the bad guy Joubert, and Hélène Truter plays Marietjie, the head of YBAB.

Semi-Soeter: The main cast of the movie

1) Anel Alexander as Jaci Basson

A still from Semi-Soeter (Image via Netflix)

Anel Alexander plays Jaci again. Jaci is a driven career woman and co-owner of Mojo. In this follow-up, her character goes through major personal changes. She transitions from being a focused-on-work entrepreneur to a woman struggling to balance motherhood without planning, as well as her career goals.

As Liezl in 7de Laan, she became famous all over the country, and she went on to star in a number of romantic comedies, including Klein Karoo. She won the kykNET Silwerskermfees award for her role in Faan Se Trein, which she played in the play Geraamtes in die Kas in 2013.

James Alexander, her late husband, was also a major producer on the first Semi-Soet movie.

2) Nico Panagio as JP Basson

A still from Semi-Soeter (Image via Netflix)

JP, Jaci's husband and business partner, is played by Nico Panagio again. JP has to deal with more work responsibilities and a sudden change in their personal lives. Panagio was born in Pretoria and has since become one of the most recognizable faces in South African show business.

Nico Panagio started his career on stage and then went on to be in several South African TV shows. He is best known for his role as George Kyriakis on 7de Laan and for being the lead in Vallei van Sluiers, Legacy, and Straat.

He has been in movies like Konfetti and Semi-Soet, which got him a SAFTA nomination. He also became well-known as the host of Survivor South Africa for a long time.

Supporting cast of Semi-Soeter

The supporting cast of the movie adds variety, humor, and plot twists throughout the film.

Louw Venter as Hertjie Greyling

Diaan Lawrenson as Chadrie Snyman

Neels van Jaarsveld plays Joubert

Hélène Truter as Marietjie is the head of YBAB

Sandra Vaughn plays Karla, Hertjie’s wife

Corine du Toit as Denise

Pierre van Pletzen appears as Dr. Ignatius Bos

Tamer Burjaq plays an investor.

Maxon Spencer, Stefan Heneke, and Akira Visser share the role of baby Henry.

Additional roles include influencers, rugby legends, and several comic characters, including Milton Schorr as the lifeguard and Mr. Miyagi as Rolex.

Crew of Semi-Soeter

Director:

Joshua Rous

Writers:

Sandra Vaughn (story & writer)

Anel Alexander (story & writer)

Zandré Coetzer (story)

Joshua Rous (writing consultant)

James Gracie (writing consultant)

Corine du Toit (translator & writing consultant)

Hélène Truter (writing consultant)

Producers:

Anel Alexander (producer)

Zandré Coetzer (producer)

Pulane Sekepe (executive producer)

Ephraim Gordon (executive producer)

Jozua Malherbe (executive producer)

Lucia Meyer-Marais (executive producer)

Chanél Muller (line producer)

Scharl van der Merwe (executive producer)

Technical Crew:

Loki Rothman (Composer)

Tom Marais (Cinematographer)

Regardt Botha (Editor)

Semi-Soeter is available to stream on Netflix.

