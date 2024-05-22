"She's my life force" — Jeremy Renner reflects on how daughter Ava helped him overcome near-fatal accident

It has been over one year since Jeremy Renner, the beloved Marvel hero and Hollywood star, had a near-fatal accident when he was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow. With over 30 broken bones and other severe injuries, it seemed like there was a chance that Renner would never be back in his regular business again.

However, the star has returned, not only from his grave injuries but also to sets. He is also filming for the Mayor of Kingstown's next season. He credited his recovery largely to his 11-year-old daughter, Ava, whom he called his "life force" in a recent exclusive interview with ET.

He praised his daughter, calling her a "champion," and seemed extremely proud of how the young girl guided her father out of perhaps the most difficult situation in his life. Renner told ET:

"She is everything. She's my life force. I felt such guilt for not wanting to come back 'cause I was OK not coming back to this planet, but I felt so bad because I forgot about my daughter."

He continued to elaborate on how his daughter and the bond between them became the catalyst for his recovery.

Jeremy Renner calls his daughter his "ally" and "champion"

World Premiere Event for the Disney+ Original Series "Rennervations" (Image via Getty)

When something this drastic happens, it is hard to think in a positive direction, but for Renner, his daughter helped him channel his energy into fighting for his life even in the face of the worst adversity.

Jeremy Renner called his daughter his "champion" for this and elaborated on how he fought so hard for Ava even when he had given up on himself and everyone else. The Hawkeye actor said:

"I forgot about everybody else, but she's my life force, man. It took me away from any pain. I would feel, 'So, all I have to do is get better for her' [because] when you do that, you're not worried about yourself and how you're feeling and how broken you are."

"It's like, 'How do I help my daughter not be scared that her dad's not doing so well?' So, it was quite a blessing to have her as my ally, my champion through this, and she became a much stronger young woman because of that," he continued.

Renner finally made his appearance on the red carpet of Rennervations at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023. Since then, the actor has recovered well and is now also back at work.

What happened to Jeremy Renner?

Jeremy Renner fell victim to an accident where a huge snowplow, estimated to weigh over 14,000 pounds, crushed the actor. This incident took place near his home in Lake Tahoe when he was helping his young nephew get out of the snow.

The resulting impact left the actor with eight broken ribs in 14 places, a fractured right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and left ankle, a broken right clavicle, and a shoulder injury, among many others.

Given the gravity of what happened, Jeremy Renner could have very easily been killed in the crushing impact. However, the actor survived and fought off his injuries to make a swift recovery. Throughout the process in the hospital, the 53-year-old actor kept fans updated about his condition.

Now, Renner is back to his work, and his fans are more than grateful that the actor was able to return so quickly. He will soon be seen in Mayor of Kingstown season 3, which is set to premiere on June 10, 2024.