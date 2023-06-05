Jeremy Renner gives update on Hawkeye future

Actor Jeremy Renner, who plays Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in six of the MCU's projects, recently offered an update on his future as the Marskman Avenger. The actor gave the update about his future following his injuries sustained during an accident involving his snowplow which led to him being taken to the ICU. The accident took place in January 2023 and the actor has recovered since then.

Renner's legs were badly injured in an accident involving his snow plow, Snowcat on New Year's Day 2023. The actor was airlifted to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery, following which, he had a slow but sure recovery. The doctors who treated him claimed that his survival was a miracle. When the actor updated fans on social media about his status, he received a lot of support from fans and his co-stars during his recovery period.

Now, months later, Jeremy Renner has offered an update regarding his future as Clint Barton in the MCU moving forward and it looks promising.

Jeremy Renner says he will return to the MCU as Hawkeye if Marvel ever asked him to

During his appearance at the Phoenix Fan Fusion in Arizona on Friday, June 2, 2023, Jeremy Renner spoke about his future in Hollywood. He said that he would instantly agree to return to Marvel if they ever asked him to.

A fan, who goes by the name Legion of Sand, who attended the convention, put up a picture of the Hawkeye actor on Twitter and wrote what he said at the convention. The actor had said:

"If Marvel wants me back, I'll do it in a heartbeat."

Another fan, who goes by the name @ParksandCons, revealed on Twitter what Renner had said about his acting future in Hollywood. The fan noted that Renner had said that he wasn't leaving Hollywood or acting. Renner claimed that he wouldn't leave it despite his injuries and slow but steady recovery and that he still planned on acting. However, he did note that this would depend on what his family, especially his daughter would permit.

His family having a say on Renner's acting career due to his injuries is quite interesting since his work as Hawkeye involves a lot of stunts. If he were to return to the films, there is a possibility that his family might want him to avoid work that could potentially be dangerous to prevent the possibility of another accident.

When can fans next see Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye in the MCU?

A potential Hawkeye Season 2 could be the next likely place where Jeremy Renner can return to the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Jeremy Renner's injuries and hospitalization had sent a shockwave through the Marvel and Hollywood community. It saw many fans question whether the actor would retire from his Hawkeye role and from acting in general.

However, as the actor is willing to return to Marvel and continue acting, fans need not worry as the chances of Clint Barton appearing in the MCU again have spiked up. That being said, the question remains as to where and when fans can see the Archer Avenger next.

Clint Barton's replacement has been set up in the Disney+ Hawkeye series in the form of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. Their dynamic was praised by fans and critics and fans have been clamoring for a season 2 of the show. However, there is currently no news on whether or not a second season will be happening.

If a second season was to happen, it would be the most likely place for Jeremy Renner to pick up his bow and arrow for another adventure with Steinfeld's Bishop. Moreover, the ending of Hawkeye itself set up the possibility of more episodes, given how Barton had taken Bishop home for the holidays. He took her with him with the intention of training her further after accepting her as his partner and eventually fully passing down the mantle of Hawkeye to her.

If a second season of Hawkeye does not ever happen, there is still another place where Renner could return as Hawkeye. Given his status as a surviving veteran Avenger, he could return in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The two installments seem to be the most obvious where Renner can make a return.

All episodes of Hawkeye are currently streaming on Disney+. Fans of Jeremy Renner can also catch him in Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown which was recently renewed for a second season. He was also seen in his docu-series Rennervations, which is available on Disney+.

